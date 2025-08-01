Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Deputy Chairman On CISF Entry In Rajya Sabha

Following the sudden resignation of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, CISF personnel took over control of the chamber of the Council of States. The security deployment occurred without prior notice and during ongoing proceedings.

This development took place after the post of Chairman unexpectedly became vacant. The presence of central security forces inside the well of the House raised serious concerns among opposition leaders. Members in the Rajya Sabha observed this deployment on two consecutive days and reacted strongly to what they described as an alarming situation. The issue has now led to formal communication with the Rajya Sabha’s Deputy Chairman.

Mallikarjun Kharge Writes to Deputy Chairman Over Security in House

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote a letter to the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha regarding the sudden appearance of CISF personnel in the well of the House. In his letter, he stated:

“I am writing to you on behalf of all Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha. We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the House when the Members are exercising their democratic right of protest. We saw this yesterday and we saw this today as well.”

Kharge Condemns CISF Entry During Opposition Protests

In the same letter, Kharge expressed strong objection to what he described as a misuse of security forces in the parliamentary chamber. He further stated:

“Has our Parliament being reduced to such a level? This is most objectionable and we condemn it unequivocally. We expect that in future CISF personnel will not come trooping in the well of the House when Members are raising important issues of public concern.”

After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we are now seeing the takeover of the chamber of the Council of States by the personnel of the CISF. The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha has just written to the Deputy Chairman, Rajya… pic.twitter.com/58cidFxp79 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 1, 2025

This message came after two consecutive days of CISF movement into the central space of the Rajya Sabha while opposition MPs held protests.

Opposition Demands Assurance on Future CISF Movement in Parliament

Opposition parties have collectively voiced their concern through Kharge’s letter, demanding that CISF personnel not enter the well of the House during democratic protests. They asked for clarification on the role of security forces inside the Parliament and sought assurance that this practice will not continue. The letter now awaits a formal response from the Deputy Chairman. The event has brought the spotlight on the rules governing internal security in Parliament and the balance between law and democratic rights.

Must Read: ECI Announces Vice Presidential Election 2025 Schedule, Nominations Open From August 7