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Home > India News > Man Arrested In Delhi For Cheating 500 Women Of Rs 2 Crore Via Matrimonial Apps

Man Arrested In Delhi For Cheating 500 Women Of Rs 2 Crore Via Matrimonial Apps

Delhi Police arrested a man for cheating over 500 women of around Rs 2 crore through dating and matrimonial apps.

Delhi Police arrested a man for cheating over 500 women of around Rs 2 crore through dating and matrimonial apps. Photo: ANI
Delhi Police arrested a man for cheating over 500 women of around Rs 2 crore through dating and matrimonial apps. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 12:26:31 IST

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Man Arrested In Delhi For Cheating 500 Women Of Rs 2 Crore Via Matrimonial Apps

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a man accused of cheating over 500 women across India of around Rs 2 crore by contacting them through dating and matrimonial apps, officials said.

According to the Cyber Police of the South-West District, the accused, identified as Anand Kumar, a resident of West Bengal, had been involved in honey-trapping, romance scams, and blackmailing for a considerable period. Police said he created multiple fake social media profiles, posing as a doctor, businessman, or film producer, to gain the trust of women.

“He would establish emotional connections with the victims by promising love and marriage. Later, he would fabricate stories such as medical emergencies, business losses, or urgent financial needs to extract money,” police officials said.

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In several instances, Kumar also allegedly blackmailed victims by threatening to circulate their private photos and videos online.

Police stated that Kumar targeted over 500 women and cheated them of approximately Rs 2 crore over time. A victim’s complaint, alleging a loss of around Rs 7 lakh, brought the case to light.

Authorities traced and arrested the accused from the 24 Parganas area of West Bengal using technical surveillance and digital tracking.
Authorities recovered four mobile phones, eight SIM cards, debit cards, and gold jewellery from his possession.

Further investigation is underway.

In a separate case earlier on April 11, Delhi Police, in coordination with Shahdara Cyber Police, busted an investment fraud racket involving Rs 10 lakh. Three accused, identified as Sumit, Sandeep, and Kamal Kumar, were arrested for allegedly luring people through WhatsApp groups with promises of high stock market returns.

According to the police, the complainant was contacted in December 2025 and was cheated out of around Rs 10 lakh. After receiving the money, the accused neither provided any returns nor refunded the amount.

The victim was later blocked from all communication platforms. During the investigation, the police traced bank accounts and digital transactions through technical analysis. Subsequently, raids were conducted in the Rohini area, leading to the arrest of three accused. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded

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Man Arrested In Delhi For Cheating 500 Women Of Rs 2 Crore Via Matrimonial Apps

Man Arrested In Delhi For Cheating 500 Women Of Rs 2 Crore Via Matrimonial Apps

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Man Arrested In Delhi For Cheating 500 Women Of Rs 2 Crore Via Matrimonial Apps
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