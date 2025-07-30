Home > India > Man Jumped Into Yamuna After Quarrel With Wife, Saved By Patrolling Team

A 30-year-old man jumped into the Yamuna River following domestic dispute with wife but was rescued by a patrolling Delhi Police team. The quick response of the officers saved man from drowning.

Published: July 30, 2025 22:36:00 IST

A 30-year-old man jumped into the Yamuna River following domestic dispute with wife but was rescued by a patrolling Delhi Police team. The quick response of the officers saved man from drowning.

On tuesday Around 4 PM, Head Constables Ajay Dahiya and Om Parkash from the Timarpur Police Station were patrolling the area on their motorbike when something caught their eye a man thrashing in the Yamuna River clearly in distress and sinking.

The two officers came into action, They called out to nearby boatmen, who rushed to the scene. Quickly the man was pulled from the water and brought ashore barely conscious but alive.

Following the rescue, He was immediately taken to the dispensary situated at Tibetan Camp, Majnu Ka Tila and first aid was given by medical staff, he soon regained consciousness.

The man was identified by police Lokendra Singh, 30 , a resident of Old Village Kamalpur in Burari. 

Lokendra disclosed to the police that he had been struggling with mental stress following an argument with his wife. 

He reached Signature Bridge texted his wife about his intention to end his life and left his phone and wallet on his parked motorcycle before jumping into the Yamuna river .

His wife and brother were informed and arrived soon after, embracing a reunion that could have ended in tragedy.

