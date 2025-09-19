LIVE TV
Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, five injured in terror attack in Bishnupur

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 20:55:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Two Assam Rifles personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in an attack by terrorists in Manipur’s Nambol Sabal area of Bishnupur district, senior security officials said.

Five others were injured in the attack.

The incident took place on September 19 at around 5:50 pm when a vehicle-based column of troops of 33 Assam Rifles was moving from its Patsoi Company Operating Base to Nambol Company Operating Base. In the general area of Nambol Sabal Leikai, the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the highway in the denotified area of Manipur.

Officials said terrorists opened fire on the vehicle carrying the troops and later fled in a white van.

The injured have been evacuated to RIMS Hospital and are currently stable.

“The troops showed restraint while retaliating to avoid any civilian casualties,” senior officials added.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Security forces have launched search operations to apprehend the terrorists involved in the incident, officials added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Assam Riflesbishnupurcasualtiesethnic-violenceexplosivesinsurgencykuki-zomanipursecurity forcesterror-attack

