Maratha Quota Row: Supriya Sule Urges Special Maharashtra Assembly Session Amid Activist Hunger Strike

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday called on the Maharashtra government to convene a special Assembly session to resolve the ongoing Maratha quota issue. Sule emphasized that the state government should uphold its slogan, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with the Deputy Chief Ministers to immediately take a decision through legislative discussion.



Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil, on a three-day hunger strike, continues to protest at Azad Maidan, refusing even water until his demand for a 10 per cent reservation for Marathas under the OBC category is accepted. The Mumbai Police allowed the protest to continue for an additional day amid rising public attention and pressure on the government.

Government and Opposition Responses



In response, the Mahayuti government has set up a 10-member ministerial committee led by Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to hold discussions with stakeholders. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated the state is addressing the issue on a “war footing”. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) extended support to the protest, highlighting widespread political engagement in the matter.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar suggested a constitutional amendment to lift the 50 per cent reservation cap, a proposal also supported by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who further called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to personally meet the activist to resolve the dispute. Raut asserted that the Chief Minister should directly address Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan.



Deputy CM Eknath Shinde defended the government’s initiatives, accusing opposition parties of politicising the agitation. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar criticized some leaders for raising the quota amendment proposal now, noting their long tenure in government and suggesting they should not pressure the current administration.

Marathas Seek Inclusion Under Kunbi Category

Jarange Patil is demanding that all Marathas be included under the Kunbi sub-caste, classified under the OBC category. Inclusion would enable the community to access government jobs and education benefits, intensifying the urgency of the government’s response.

