‘Marwari Go Back’ Campaign In Telangana, Traders Demand BANDH

The ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign gained momentum in Telangana on Monday as traders in Amangal mandal announced a bandh. Local businessmen alleged that traders from Rajasthan and Gujarat had entered the region, opened shops, and caused financial losses to the local market. “Marwaris are selling 50 per cent duplicate products in their shops. It is giving tough competition to the local Telangana traders,” said a local trader during the bandh announcement.

Migration of Marwari Community to Telangana

The Marwari community, known for its business practices, migrated to Hyderabad during the Nizam’s rule. After the annexation of Hyderabad State with the Indian Union in 1948, Marwaris expanded their businesses across major markets. In recent years, Gujarati, Rajasthani, and other communities from North India also moved to Telangana and started businesses.

Local traders complained that these groups use unfair practices and reduce employment opportunities for local people. “The local people are facing problems due to the presence of Marwari businessmen. The locals are not getting employment because of it,” said another businessman.

Political Reactions to the Campaign

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay accused Congress, BRS, and AIMIM of instigating the campaign. He alleged that the conspiracy targets Gujaratis due to their support for BJP. “Gujaratis protect the Hindu community and Hindu Dharma.

Due to their support of the BJP party, a conspiracy is hatched against them,” said Bandi Sanjay. He urged the government to focus on Rohingyas living in Hyderabad illegally. “Instead, the Congress government is feeding the illegal migrants,” he added while criticizing the state administration.

Activist Criticizes BJP Leader’s Stand

Telangana activist Shyam responded to BJP leader Madhavi Latha’s comments supporting Marwaris. Madhavi Latha had earlier stated that people should focus on Rohingyas and Bangladeshi migrants instead of targeting Marwari businessmen. Shyam directly questioned the BJP’s role. “Am I a central minister to send the Rohingyas back? Your government has been in power for 11 years; they should catch and send the Rohingyas back if they are staying illegally,” he said.

Activists Accuse Leaders of Intimidation

Shyam further accused political leaders of trying to intimidate those leading the ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign. “We are fighting for justice and are being threatened by communal rowdies,” he said. Campaign leaders continue to claim that their protest focuses on protecting local traders and ensuring equal opportunities for Telangana residents.

