Seven Dead, Six Injured After Cloudburst In Kathua District Of Jammu And Kashmir

At least seven people died and six others suffered injuries when a cloudburst struck Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh in Kathua district, officials confirmed. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, cutting off access to the village and causing damage to land and property. Rescue teams faced difficulty due to the remote location and continuous heavy rainfall.

The cloudburst also led to destruction in surrounding areas, with families reporting loss of agricultural land. Authorities confirmed that emergency services immediately launched search and rescue operations in the affected region.

Police and SDRF Lead Rescue Operations

A joint team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot after receiving information. The teams, along with local volunteers, carried out rescue efforts through the night. Officials said they recovered four bodies from the debris and rescued six injured people who were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The rescue operation faced challenges because of blocked routes and rising water levels. Authorities are continuing their search in the area to ensure that no more villagers remain trapped. Police have also increased deployment to assist families affected by the disaster.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Responds

Union Minister Jitendra Singh contacted SSP Kathua Shobhit Saxena after receiving news of the cloudburst. In a statement, Singh said, “Spoken to SSP Kathua Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area.

4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track and, national highway, while the police station in Kathua has been affected. The civilian Administration, Military, and Paramilitary have swung into action. The situation is being continuously monitored. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.” Singh assured that agencies are coordinating relief measures in the district.

Landslides Reported in Multiple Villages

Officials confirmed that landslides hit Bagard and Changda villages under Kathua police station limits, as well as the Dilwan-Hutli area under Lakhanpur police station. However, no major damage was reported in these areas. Heavy rain has also caused a sharp rise in water levels in several rivers.

The Ujh river is flowing close to the danger mark, increasing the risk of flooding. Authorities said the district administration is monitoring the situation closely and urged residents to stay away from water bodies. People have been asked to remain cautious as the rain continues across the region.

Jammu-Pathankot Highway Severely Damaged

Continuous heavy rainfall caused massive damage to the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Kathua. Fast-flowing water washed away part of the road, leaving long queues of vehicles stranded for hours. Local people reported that sudden water flow eroded sections of the highway, making travel unsafe. The administration and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) teams reached the site and started immediate repair work. Officials said they are also preparing alternative routes to ensure relief for stranded passengers. Torrential rains also flooded low-lying areas in Kathua, damaging houses and farms in rural regions and affecting normal life severely.

