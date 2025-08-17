LIVE TV
PM Modi To Inaugurate Highway Projects Worth Rs 11,000 Crore In Delhi

PM Modi To Inaugurate Highway Projects Worth Rs 11,000 Crore In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major highway projects in Delhi the Dwarka Expressway Delhi section and the Urban Extension Road-II to ease traffic and boost connectivity in the NCR.

School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 18, 2025

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 17, 2025 09:39:49 IST

In the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate two major national highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Rohini, Delhi, on Sunday. Officials said the projects include the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said these projects aim to improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce congestion in the National Capital Region (NCR). The government stated that these developments reflect PM Modi’s “vision of creating world-class infrastructure that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility” across Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Delhi Section of Dwarka Expressway

Officials said the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 5,360 crore. This 10.1 km-long stretch will connect Yashobhoomi, the DMRC Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.

The stretch has two packages: package I covers 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to Dwarka Sector-21 Road Under Bridge, and package II covers 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana border. The PMO confirmed that package II will also provide direct connectivity to UER-II, ensuring smoother traffic flow across borders.

Haryana Section Already Inaugurated

In March 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, which is 19 km in length.

The Delhi section will now complete the connectivity of this expressway, reducing congestion in southwest Delhi and nearby areas. Officials said the new stretch will provide an alternative route for commuters, diverting traffic away from key city roads. 

With the addition of this section, the Dwarka Expressway is expected to significantly cut travel time for thousands of daily passengers. The PMO said this project will also improve last-mile connectivity for metro, bus, and railway services.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan section of the Urban Extension Road-II project. This section, developed for Rs 5,580 crore, will help decongest Delhi’s Inner and Outer Ring Roads. Officials said the project will ease traffic flow at Dhaula Kuan, Mukarba Chowk, and National Highway-9.

