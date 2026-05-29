Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo America 250 Delhi heavy rain Britannia Chowk anticipatory bail cancelled 2027 Punjab Elections dk shivakumar bihar latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged

Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged

A huge fire broke out near the government mental hospital in Boileauganj, affecting nearly 1,000 square feet of area.

A huge fire broke out near the government mental hospital in Boileauganj, affecting nearly 1,000 square feet of area. Photo: AI Generated
A huge fire broke out near the government mental hospital in Boileauganj, affecting nearly 1,000 square feet of area. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 02:50 IST

On Thursday morning, a huge fire broke out near the government mental hospital in Boileauganj, affecting nearly 1,000 square feet of area, officials said.

Boileauganj Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar Sharma said the fire department received information about the incident at around 10:43 am.

Speaking to ANI, Boileauganj Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar Sharma said, “We got the information at around 10:43 am. The fire had spread around 1000 sq ft of land. We are facing problems as the fire is massive. We are cleaning the route of the fire line to avoid it spreading any faster. We are trying to douse the fire. Let us see how much more time it will take.”

You Might Be Interested In

Local resident Narendra Kumar said the fire broke out near the government mental hospital and a dog house in the area.

One of the locals, Kumar, told ANI, “There is a government mental hospital near Boileauganj which caught fire long with the dog house nearby. When I came from the village, there was a massive fire. There was a Fire Department and Forest Department at the scene, who doused the fire along with local people. Trees caught fire, and there were also houses in the village.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a massive forest fire that raged for more than 27 hours in the Kasauli Beat area of Solan district was brought under control following a joint operation by ground teams and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to the State Forest Department, the blaze broke out around 1 PM on May 26 and spread across nearly 10 hectares of forest land. Officials classified the incident as a ground fire. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The firefighting operation was carried out under the state’s Incident Response System with coordinated efforts from multiple agencies. Nine personnel from the State Forest Department were deployed to contain the flames in the difficult terrain.

Aerial support from the IAF was pressed into service to assist ground teams in dousing the fire, officials said.
The Indian Air Force was battling a raging forest fire threatening the Kasauli hills in Himachal Pradesh since 1700 hours on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday.

Four Mi-17 V5 helicopters carried out more than 150 sorties over affected zones, dropping 62,500 litres of water to contain the blaze. The fire had threatened military installations and residential areas in Kasauli.

IAF pilots were drawing water from Sukhna Lake using Bambi buckets, with each sortie carrying 2,000 to 2,500 litres.
Operations have continued day and night, with helicopters conducting NVG-aided night sorties to support firefighting efforts.

Officials said the IAF’s intervention has succeeded in extinguishing and controlling the fire. The operation reflects close coordination between the local administration and the IAF under the aid to civil authorities.

Efforts to prevent further spread and protect forests, lives and property were still underway, IAF officials added.

The challenging mountainous terrain, characterised by steep slopes and strong, unpredictable winds, made ground access difficult for local forest fire crews.

While the state has incurred an estimated financial loss of approximately Rs 67 lakh, officials noted that these figures are preliminary and may be adjusted as the forest naturally regenerates post-monsoon. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged
Tags: 1000 square feet of areaBoileauganjgovernment mental hospitalhuge fire

RELATED News

Delhi Heatwave Kills 157 In May; How You Can Protect Yourself

Rain & Thunderstorms Bring Relief From Scorching Heat In Delhi-NCR

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Arrests Ex-Judge Giribala Singh

Ajmer Road Horror: Ex-Sarpanch Among Four Family Members Found Dead In Burnt Car

Controversy Erupts In Reasi Over Eid-ul-Adha Greeting Post Shared On Social Media By A School

LATEST NEWS

Karan Johar Unfollowed All Bollywood Celebs Including Shah Rukh Khan On Instagram

Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive As Netanyahu Orders IDF To Control 70% Of Territory

US Issues Warning To Oman Over Potential Toll Collection In Strait Of Hormuz

US, Iran Reach 60-Day Ceasefire Framework; Trump's Approval Pending

Iran Slams US Over Recent Attack, Says ‘America Is Not Trustworthy’

Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season

Why Was Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leak Teases Mark Ruffalo’s Return — Is Marvel Bringing Back Beast Hulk?

Trump Pushes Plan for New $250 Bill Featuring His Face Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

Kerala Giant Wheel Collapse Injures Five, Including Two Children

Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged
Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged
Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged
Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged

QUICK LINKS