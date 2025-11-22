LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump delhi 1 Billion Dollar Fine china Dubai Air Show delhi blast congress Google AI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

A massive fire in Dharavi near the Harbour Line tracks forced authorities to cut OHE power and halt trains between Mahim and Bandra. Five trains were stopped, leaving thousands stranded. Firefighting is underway, with no injuries reported as officials assess damage and plan service restoration.

Major Dharavi Fire Halts Mumbai Harbour Line Trains Between Mahim and Bandra (Pc: X)
Major Dharavi Fire Halts Mumbai Harbour Line Trains Between Mahim and Bandra (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 22, 2025 15:20:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

A fire of significant magnitude broke out in the very crowded neighborhood of Dharavi this Saturday afternoon and did not take long to seriously disrupt the Mumbai local train network that was and still is the most vital one. The fire that was ignited in the slum areas near the Harbour Line railway tracks was eventually beyond control because of the presence of highly combustible materials that are typical of informal settlements.

The intensity of the smoke and the flames was such that the overhead equipment between Mahim and Bandra stations felt the danger and this was the reason for the railway authorities to act swiftly, hence the railway services on this important section of the Harbour Line were temporarily halted.

The first reports suggest that there were no injured people or dead ones, yet the incident has turned the city’s weekend travel into a nightmare, and it has shown once again how weak the critical urban infrastructure is that is located next to Asia’s largest slum.

Immediate Impact on Railway Operations

Due to the fire’s location near the railway infrastructure, the electric overhead equipment (OHE) had to be disconnected immediately as a precautionary measure. This action was very important to avoid accidents and damage but led to an instant suspension of rail operations.

According to Western Railway officials, no less than five local trains were regulated and stopped mid-journey between Mahim and Bandra, which resulted in the unfortunate situation of thousands of commuters being left stranded.

Passengers traveling on the Harbour Line were advised to take alternative routes, mainly via Dadar, which has resulted in overcrowding and delays across other lines. 

This disruption comes as a major test to the endurance of the local transport system, especially during the Saturday peak daytime hours.

Firefighting and Safety Measures

The Firefighting operations are at present in process at the Navrang Compound on the 60-foot road where the fire broke out. A minimum of four fire engines and a large number of water tankers were dispatched from Dadar, Bandra Kurla Complex as well as fire stations in the area to the fire site.

The fire brigade’s effort to control the fire and stop its spread has been very much hindered by the narrow and overcrowded streets of Dharavi. The railway authorities are keeping a very close watch on the situation and are ready to activate the overhead equipment (OHE) and start the train services right after the fire is 100% out and the railway line is safe for trains to pass. The inquiry to find out what caused the fire and to assess the extent of damage to the property continues.

Also Read: Kolkata Rocked By Strong Tremors As Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, Residents In Panic

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 3:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dharavi fireMumbai fire

RELATED News

Government Rolls Out Code On Social Security, 2020: A Major Reform For Indian Workers

Babri Masjid Row: TMC MLA’s Statement Sparks Political Storm, Saints Demand His Arrest With Rs 1 Crore Bounty

Delhi Government Distributes 10,000 Electric Heaters In Order To Curb Pollution Due To Bonfires In Winter

Tejas Jet Crash: Last Video Shows Wing Commander Namansh Syal Smiling Moments Before Fatal Plunge At Dubai Airshow

Submitting Your SIR Enumeration Form Online? Don’t Miss This Quick and Easy Online Guide

LATEST NEWS

Alert for Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Issues Urgent Warning, Do This Now Before Hackers Strike

Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer, Best Known For ‘Paper Ya Pyar,’ Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident

Instagram Drama! Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Turn Engagement Rumours into Internet Circus, Model Finally Puts an End to All Assumptions

Pat Cummins Gives Major Update On His Availability for Second Ashes Test – More Worry For Australia?

Delhi Offices To Work With 50% Staff Amid Poor Air Quality? Here’s What New GRAP Guidelines Say About WFH

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

Meet Palash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance: Famous Music Composer, Ex-Child Actor, Net Worth Will Surprise You

Why Has A US Court Ordered BYJU’s Founder Raveendran To Pay Over $1 Billion? Fund Diversion Case Explained

Xi Jinping’s China Plans To Achieve What US, Russia Failed To, Beijing To Soon Have World’s First…

Apple Slashes Discounts on iPhone 17, Major Price Hike- Check Out the Latest Price Before It Changes

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported
Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported
Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported
Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

QUICK LINKS