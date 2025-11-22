Massive Fire Erupts In Dharavi, Bringing Mumbai As Train Services Halt Between Mahim And Bandra, No Casualities Reported

A fire of significant magnitude broke out in the very crowded neighborhood of Dharavi this Saturday afternoon and did not take long to seriously disrupt the Mumbai local train network that was and still is the most vital one. The fire that was ignited in the slum areas near the Harbour Line railway tracks was eventually beyond control because of the presence of highly combustible materials that are typical of informal settlements.

The intensity of the smoke and the flames was such that the overhead equipment between Mahim and Bandra stations felt the danger and this was the reason for the railway authorities to act swiftly, hence the railway services on this important section of the Harbour Line were temporarily halted.

The first reports suggest that there were no injured people or dead ones, yet the incident has turned the city’s weekend travel into a nightmare, and it has shown once again how weak the critical urban infrastructure is that is located next to Asia’s largest slum.

Immediate Impact on Railway Operations

Due to the fire’s location near the railway infrastructure, the electric overhead equipment (OHE) had to be disconnected immediately as a precautionary measure. This action was very important to avoid accidents and damage but led to an instant suspension of rail operations.

According to Western Railway officials, no less than five local trains were regulated and stopped mid-journey between Mahim and Bandra, which resulted in the unfortunate situation of thousands of commuters being left stranded.

Passengers traveling on the Harbour Line were advised to take alternative routes, mainly via Dadar, which has resulted in overcrowding and delays across other lines.

This disruption comes as a major test to the endurance of the local transport system, especially during the Saturday peak daytime hours.

Firefighting and Safety Measures

The Firefighting operations are at present in process at the Navrang Compound on the 60-foot road where the fire broke out. A minimum of four fire engines and a large number of water tankers were dispatched from Dadar, Bandra Kurla Complex as well as fire stations in the area to the fire site.

The fire brigade’s effort to control the fire and stop its spread has been very much hindered by the narrow and overcrowded streets of Dharavi. The railway authorities are keeping a very close watch on the situation and are ready to activate the overhead equipment (OHE) and start the train services right after the fire is 100% out and the railway line is safe for trains to pass. The inquiry to find out what caused the fire and to assess the extent of damage to the property continues.

