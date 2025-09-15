Meet Acharya Devvrat, Who Took Oath As Maha Guv After CP Radhakrishnan Opts For Vice President

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday took oath as the new governor of Maharashtra after CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the Vice President of India.

During the oath, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ekanth Shinde were also present.

A press statement released by the President’s Secretariat stated, “Consequent upon demitting the office of Governor of Maharashtra by Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, due to his election as the Vice-President of India, the President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties.”

Meanwhile, the NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on September 9, securing 452 votes against the Opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

Who Is Acharya Devvrat?

Devvrat was associated with the Arya Samaj and had been a ‘pracharak’. He served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. In September 2025, he got the additional charge of the Governor of Maharashtra.

Born on 18 January 1959 in Haryana, he received post-graduate degrees in Hindi and History and also has qualifications in Yoga Science. He also served as the principal of a Gurukul in Kurukshetra.

Who Is CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 15th Vice President of India. Before this, he had served as the Governor of Maharashtra. He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand with an additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Having more than four decades of experience in politics in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan wore several hats as Secretary of the BJP, party chief and the governor of several states.

In 1974, he became a State Executive Committee member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in Tamil Nadu and in 1996, he was appointed Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur, he served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. As per the information available, he chaired the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles and was a member of the committees on Public Sector Undertakings and Finance.

Before becoming the Governor of Jharkhand, he led a 93-day, 19,000-km Ratha Yatra, focused on interlinking rivers and implementing a uniform civil code, which enhanced his projection in the party.

