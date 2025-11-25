Meet Indian Woman Sarabjit Kaur Who Marries Pakistani Man After Pilgrimage Visit

A high court in Pakistan ordered the police to stop harassing 48-year-old Indian woman Sarabjit Kaur after she married a Pakistani man. Kaur travelled to Pakistan earlier this month with a group of Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak Dev’s 556th birth anniversary.

She entered the country through the Wagah border with around 2,000 pilgrims. When the group returned to India on November 13, officials noticed that Kaur was missing. The Punjab police in India received an alert. Reports identified her as a native of Amanipur village in Kapurthala district of Punjab.

Sarabjit Kaur Reported Missing After Pilgrimage

Authorities in India began searching for Kaur after she failed to return with the Sikh delegation led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. Days later, reports stated that Kaur married a local Muslim man in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura district, nearly 50 km from Lahore. She reportedly converted to Islam after her arrival.

A Pakistan police official said that Kaur married Nasir Hussain of Sheikhupura on November 4, a day after she reached Pakistan. He stated that she declared her conversion and marriage were carried out of her own free will. The couple went into hiding as police searched for them.

On November 18, the couple approached the Lahore High Court and alleged that the police were harassing them and pressuring them to end their marriage. They also complained about an illegal raid at their home in Sheikhupura’s Farooqabad. Following the plea, Justice Farooq Haider ordered the police to stop troubling the couple. In the petition, Kaur stated that her husband is a Pakistani citizen and that she has contacted the Indian mission to begin the process of obtaining Pakistani nationality. The court-directed order asked police officials to maintain distance and avoid any further harassment.

Sarabjit Kaur Converts to Islam, Changes Name to Noor Hussain

Reports state that Sarabjit Kaur has changed her name to Noor Hussain after converting to Islam. A short 18-second video of the couple’s reported nikah appeared on social media and Pakistani media platforms. In the video, Kaur stated that she converted willingly.

She said, “I love Nasir and have known him for nine years. I am currently divorced and willingly marrying him.” The video showed Kaur confirming her decision without any pressure. Her statement added details to the timeline of her relationship with Nasir Hussain and her decision to remain in Pakistan after her marriage.

