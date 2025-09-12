Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala

The family of Isaac George, is going through unbearable pain after his tragic death. The 33-year-old hotel owner from Kottarakkara in Kerala’s Kollam district, made a choice that turned personal tragedy into a story of hope and humanity. After he was declared brain dead following a road accident, Isaac’s organs were donated, saving six critically ill patients across the state.

Isaac suffered a fatal accident on September 6 when a motorbike ran over him as he walked across the road from Pallimukku in Kottarakkara. In spite of urgent medical care and critical care in Thiruvananthapuram, doctors established brain death on September 10. His heartbroken family then took the brave decision to donate his organs, so that Isaac’s memory would live on by giving others a second lease of life.

Heart transported by air in record time

The most exciting moment of the procedure was the air transportation of Isaac’s heart, when it was transported by air ambulance and implanted in the chest of a 28-year-old patient being treated at Lissy Hospital, Ernakulam. The organ was transported from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi by the air ambulance, reaching its destination in 4 hrs, after the state Home Department arranged the helicopter under the instructions of the chief minister. Special traffic clearances were also made available by the police to ensure safe and quick movement.

Several lives are saved by organ donation

In addition to his heart, Isaac’s kidneys, liver, and corneas were transplanted to recipients in Thiruvananthapuram. As the organs were procured at 1.37 p.m. HALDO’s route was managed by K-SOTTO, and given the speed of all implants, K-SOTTO’s records will likely all be broken.Doctors, health officials, and authorities cooperated flawlessly, converting an occasion of loss into one of joint life-saving action.

A gesture that inspires

Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George has welcomed Isaac’s family decision as an act of “extraordinary compassion”.“Even in death, Isaac became a source of life. His family’s decision will inspire many to adopt organ donation,” said George, condoling with the grieving family.

From grief to legacy

Isaac was a familiar face in the area of Pallimukku and had a small restaurant nearby. People called him a hardworking young man and were greatly saddened by his sudden loss. Isaac’s family, though, took the hereditary choice to donate his organs, and instead of brooding over their sorrow, were able to transform their sorrow into an act of kindness.

Back in India, there is a huge demand to make people aware of organ donation to bring back to life many on the donor list who have waited for decades for a transplant. Isaac’s family is a living example that even at the worst and worst moments, one decision can shine and give hope to many lives.

