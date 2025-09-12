LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala

Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala

In a moving act of compassion, 33-year-old Isaac George from Kerala saved six lives through organ donation after being declared brain dead in a road accident. His heart was airlifted to Kochi, while other organs were transplanted in Thiruvananthapuram.

Even in death, Isaac George gave the gift of life (Photo: Canva modified)
Even in death, Isaac George gave the gift of life (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 12, 2025 10:21:05 IST

The family of Isaac George, is going through unbearable pain after his tragic death. The 33-year-old hotel owner from Kottarakkara in Kerala’s Kollam district, made a choice that turned personal tragedy into a story of hope and humanity. After he was declared brain dead following a road accident, Isaac’s organs were donated, saving six critically ill patients across the state.

Isaac suffered a fatal accident on September 6 when a motorbike ran over him as he walked across the road from Pallimukku in Kottarakkara. In spite of urgent medical care and critical care in Thiruvananthapuram, doctors established brain death on September 10. His heartbroken family then took the brave decision to donate his organs, so that Isaac’s memory would live on by giving others a second lease of life.

Heart transported by air in record time

The most exciting moment of the procedure was the air transportation of Isaac’s heart, when it was transported by air ambulance and implanted in the chest of a 28-year-old patient being treated at Lissy Hospital, Ernakulam. The organ was transported from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi by the air ambulance, reaching its destination in 4 hrs, after the state Home Department arranged the helicopter under the instructions of the chief minister. Special traffic clearances were also made available by the police to ensure safe and quick movement.

Several lives are saved by organ donation

In addition to his heart, Isaac’s kidneys, liver, and corneas were transplanted to recipients in Thiruvananthapuram. As the organs were procured at 1.37 p.m. HALDO’s route was managed by K-SOTTO, and given the speed of all implants, K-SOTTO’s records will likely all be broken.Doctors, health officials, and authorities cooperated flawlessly, converting an occasion of loss into one of joint life-saving action.

A gesture that inspires

Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George has welcomed Isaac’s family decision as an act of “extraordinary compassion”.“Even in death, Isaac became a source of life. His family’s decision will inspire many to adopt organ donation,” said George, condoling with the grieving family.

From grief to legacy

Isaac was a familiar face in the area of Pallimukku and had a small restaurant nearby. People called him a hardworking young man and were greatly saddened by his sudden loss. Isaac’s family, though, took the hereditary choice to donate his organs, and instead of brooding over their sorrow, were able to transform their sorrow into an act of kindness.

Back in India, there is a huge demand to make people aware of organ donation to bring back to life many on the donor list who have waited for decades for a transplant. Isaac’s family is a living example that even at the worst and worst moments, one decision can shine and give hope to many lives.

ALSO READ: Shocking! ‘Drunken’ Kerala’s Onam Liquor Sales Touch A Record-Breaking ₹826 Crore

Tags: Brain-Dead Man Keralahome-hero-pos-8Isaac GeorgeKerala news

RELATED News

Mizoram: Governor VK Singh lauds PM Modi for Bairabi-Sairang railway line project
CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Vice President Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Student Killed In Government University: Death Of 3rd Year Student Of Jadavpur University Raises Question On Late Night Party Inside The Campus
"Considers himself above Constitution": BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams Rahul Gandhi after CRPF flags security protocol breach
India’s Rich Knowledge Tradition Reintroduced Through Cultural Renaissance: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

LATEST NEWS

Delhi High Court protects Personality Rights of Abhishek Bachchan, restrains unauthorised use of his name, voice, image
Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 Highlights: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Allegation Sparks Explosive House Clash
Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…
MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'
Gold And Silver Prices Dip After Record Highs; MCX Show Cautious Optimism on Fed Rate Hopes, Check Rtaes In Your City
Henry Cavill injured, likely to postpone 'Highlander' remake filming to 2026
Straight Thumb VS Curved Thumb: What Your Thumb Shape Reveals About Your Hidden Personality Traits
India, EU reaffirm commitment to early conclusion of FTA talks: Piyush Goyal
Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala
PKL: Dabang Delhi reign supreme over Gujarat Giants
Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala
Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala
Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala
Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala

QUICK LINKS