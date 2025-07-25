Home > India > Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Family Holds Puja At The Crime Scene In Meghalaya

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Raja Raghuvanshi's Family Holds Puja At The Crime Scene In Meghalaya

The family members of the Indore based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi visited the spot in Meghalaya where he was murdered and held a puja.

The family members of the Indore based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi visited the spot in Meghalaya where his wife Sonam and three other men allegedly killed him on May 23, 2025, according to a NDTV report. The family members then conducted the rituals on the spot. The family members including Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother Vipin Raghuvanshi came to the parking lot at Wei Saidong falls in East Khasi Hills. At this site, Raja Raghuvanshi and wife Sonam parked their rented scooter and proceeded towards the site where he was murdered. Vipin told the reporters in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, “… The family decided to perform religious rituals at the very site in Meghalaya where Raja was murdered and his body was discovered on June 2. “

What was the motive behind Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder?

According to a Times of India report, East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Vivek Sylem had said that according to Sonam, she was forced to marry Raj. The SP added that according to Sonam, this became the reason for her to murder him. According to the SP, Sonam and the other four accused, including her lover Raj had devised the plan to murder Raja 11 days before her wedding. Sylem further revealed that the accused were able to kill him in the fourth attempt.

Where is Sonam now?

Sonam is currently lodged in the Shillong jail. According to a News 18 report, Sonam has been adapting to the environment of the Shillong jail.  She has also become comfortable with other female prisoners. According to the reports, she follows a daily routine, wakes up at a fixed time each morning and follows the jail manual. She avoids talking about her crime or personal life with either fellow prisoners or jail staff. She resides with two other female undertrial prisoners near the jail warden’s office.

Also read: Chilling Update On Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Jewellery, Laptop, Pendrive Recovered From Accused Shilom’s In-laws Kitchen In Ratlam

