Chilling Update On Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Jewellery, Laptop, Pendrive Recovered From Accused Shilom’s In-laws Kitchen In Ratlam

Shillong police questioned Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother, Vipin, at the Indore Crime Branch late Sunday night after his return from Ratlam. Investigators focused on details related to the gold jewellery gifted to Raja and Sonam at their wedding.

During the interrogation, Vipin identified Raja’s gold chain and an Om-shaped pendant as part of the jewellery given at the time of marriage. This session formed part of a broader investigation into the assets connected with the ongoing murder case.

Jewellery and Electronics Recovered From Ratlam Home

The Shillong Special Investigation Team (SIT) took accused property broker Shilom James to his in-laws’ residence in Ratlam, where they recovered a bag containing key evidence. The team found the bag hidden inside the kitchen and seized Sonam’s jewellery, a laptop, a pen drive, and several important documents. Police believe the contents may prove critical in connecting the dots around the financial and material assets related to the murder.

Police Confirm Ownership and Recovery Location

Investigators confirmed that the property where the recovery took place belongs to Manoj Gupta, Shilom’s father-in-law, who works in the mutual funds sector. Police stated that Shilom married Gupta’s daughter, and the recovered materials were located in their family home. The house stands registered in Manoj Gupta’s name. The SIT continues to examine the digital and physical evidence retrieved to determine their relevance to the murder case.

