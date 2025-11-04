LIVE TV
Home > India > Mid-Air Scare On Varanasi–Mumbai Akasa Air Flight: Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Exit; Arrested

A passenger on a Varanasi to Mumbai flight was detained on Monday for allegedly trying to open the aircraft's emergency exit doors before takeoff. The flight, scheduled to depart at 6:45 pm, was still parked at the bay when the incident occurred.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 15:24:18 IST

A passenger on a Varanasi to Mumbai flight was detained on Monday for allegedly trying to open the aircraft’s emergency exit doors before takeoff. The flight, scheduled to depart at 6:45 pm, was still parked at the bay when the incident occurred.

An Akasa Air Spokesperson told media: “A passenger on flight QP 1497 attempted to open an emergency exit door cover without authorization while the aircraft was still stationary. The individual was identified and offloaded in line with standard protocols.”

The airline added that all passengers and crew were safe, and the aircraft was “thoroughly inspected and cleared by the engineering team before departing at 9 pm.”

Crew Alerted, Aircraft Returns To Bay

According to officials, the passenger, identified as Sujit Singh from Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, tried to open the exit door as the plane was taxiing toward the runway.

Upon being alerted by the cabin crew, the pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control and returned the aircraft to the apron. All passengers were then escorted off the plane while security officials detained Singh for questioning.

‘Acted Out Of Curiosity,’ Says Police

Phoolpur Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Singh stated that the accused claimed he attempted to open the door “out of curiosity.” He has since been arrested.
After security clearance, the flight departed for Mumbai around 7:45 pm without further incident.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 3:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS