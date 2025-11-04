LIVE TV
Shocking Breach: Intimate Videos from Gujarat Hospital Gynecology Ward Sold on Porn Market

A major data security lapse at a Gujarat hospital reportedly allowed hackers to gain access to its CCTV network, capturing and leaking hours of sensitive footage from the gynecology ward and then selling it on international porn sites for profit.

Intimate Videos from Gujarat Hospital Gynecology Ward Sold on Porn Market. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 4, 2025 15:04:00 IST

A major data security lapse at a Gujarat hospital reportedly allowed hackers to gain access to its CCTV network, capturing and leaking hours of sensitive footage from the gynecology ward and then selling it on international porn sites for profit. 

Hackers breached the Payal Maternity Hospital’s CCTV system in Rajkot through its admin login using a default password- “admin123”, gaining unrestricted access to live and recorded footage. According to reports, the access logs reveal that the breach remained active for almost a year, from January to early December 2025, before the culprits were arrested in February.

During this period, the hackers managed to extract over 50,000 video clips from hospitals across the country over the span of nine months. 

80 CCTV Dashboards Compromised 

In this shocking cybersecurity lapse, investigators found at least 80 CCTV dashboards linked to hospitals across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, and Ahmedabad. The victims spanned across 20 states, with the hackers targeting a wide range of locations from hospitals and schools to corporate offices, cinema halls, factories, and even private homes. 

Rajkot Hospital Intimate CCTV Footage Sold for Rs 700 to Rs 4,000 

The scam surfaced after teaser clips from the Payal Maternity Hospital were uploaded on YouTube channels such as “Megha Mbbs” and “cp monda.” Viewers were then directed to Telegram groups, where the full leaked videos were sold for prices ranging from Rs 700 to Rs 4,000. 

Leaked Video Circulated on Telegram Months After Arrests 

Police made the primary arrests in early 2025, but investigators discovered that the leaked video continued circulating on Telegram groups until at least June. The further investigation disclosed that several CCTV systems were still operating with default factory passwords such as “admin123”, making them easy targets for hackers.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 3:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS