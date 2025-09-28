LIVE TV
Home > India > Ministry of Ayush inaugurates Integrative Oncology Research and Care centre at AIIA, Goa

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 00:17:08 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 27 (ANI): In a landmark move towards transforming cancer care through integrative medicine, the Ministry of Ayush inaugurated the Integrative Oncology Research and Care Centre (IORCC) at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Dhargal, Goa, on the occasion of the 10th National Ayurveda Day.

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, this state-of-the-art institute is the first of its kind in India, designed to bring together traditional and modern medical systems to offer patient-centric, evidence-informed oncology rehabilitation.

The inauguration was done by Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The IORCC is among the first multidisciplinary centres in the country to integrate Ayurveda, Yoga, Physiotherapy, Diet Therapy, Panchakarma, and modern oncology under one roof. It is designed to provide holistic, patient-centred care with a special focus on supporting cancer patients through comprehensive rehabilitation services.

The Integrative Oncology Centre at AIIA Goa is a landmark step in our fight against cancer. Through the collaboration of the Government of Goa, AIIA Goa, and ACTREC of Tata Memorial Center, we are creating a model of care that blends modern treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation with evidence-based Ayurvedic therapies. This centre will help improve recovery, reduce side effects, and strengthen immunity, setting a benchmark for integrative cancer care not only in India but across the world,” Pramod Sawant said as per the release.

The Centre would be chaired by Prof.Sujata Kadam, Dean, AIIA Goa, with Sanjay Khedekar serving as the convener. The clinical and academic team includes noted oncologists and integrative medicine specialists, including Dr. Shekhar Salkar and other faculty from AIIA Goa.

This initiative is a significant step forward in strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem by combining the wisdom of traditional systems with the rigour of modern medicine, offering a model that could be replicated across the country. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aiia-goaAyurvedaCancer Carecancer-rehabilitationintegrative-oncologytraditional-medicine

