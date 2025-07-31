Home > India > Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai

Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai

The ED conducted searches at around eight locations in Mumbai to probe into the Mithi River scam. The premises where the agency raided are linked to contractors who are accused of submitting false Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) concerning the dumping and disposal of silt extracted from the Mithi river.

Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai
Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 31, 2025 15:12:48 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at around eight locations in Mumbai as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged Mithi River scam, officials said.

The premises where the agency raided are linked to contractors who are accused of submitting false Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) concerning the dumping and disposal of silt extracted from the Mithi river, they said.

Forged MoU Were Allegedly Submitted To Claim Payments For Silt Removal, Probe Underway

The action stems from findings that several contractors misrepresented details and allegedly forged MoUs to claim payments for silt removal that either did not take place or was grossly exaggerated.

The alleged scam is believed to have caused significant financial loss to the BMC and compromised the long-standing efforts to mitigate flooding in the city through proper desilting of the river.

The Mithi River, which flows through the heart of Mumbai, has been a critical focus of desilting and cleaning operations following the catastrophic 2005 floods.

Over the years, the BMC has allocated substantial funds for the river’s cleaning and flood prevention measures. However, allegations of corruption and fake documentation by contractors have plagued the initiative.

ED’s Latest Searches Aim To Gather Financial Evidence And Trace Money Trail

Investigations by local authorities earlier revealed that dumping sites mentioned in official documents were either non-existent or unused, prompting further probe by central agencies.

The ED’s latest searches aim to gather financial evidence and trace the money trail connected to the scam. Officials stated that further action will follow based on the outcome of the ongoing operations.

(With ANI Outputs)

ALSO READ: 2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA Court acquits Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Purohit and other accused

Tags: EDEnforcement DirectorateMithi River scam

RELATED News

Malegaon blast verdict: Full case explained, Identities of 7 Key accused and charges detailed
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India
Breaking: O Panneerselvam Exits BJP-led NDA, Alleges Not Being Able To Meet PM Modi
Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit After Acquittal In The 2008 Malegaon Blast Case: ‘I Am A Soldier Who Loves This Country Immensely….’,
2008 Malegaon blast case: NIA Court acquits Pragya Thakur, Lt Col Purohit and other accused

LATEST NEWS

New York Mets Land Elite Reliever Tyler Rogers, Send Top Prospects to Giants
Abita Devi
Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Tamil Nadu SSLC & HSE (+1) Supplementary Results 2025 declared
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin
Red Sox Bolster Bullpen with Steven Matz in Deal with Cardinals
Abhishek Srivastva Alias Sonu
Mohanlal Breaks Stereotypes In Jewellery Ad And Redefines Men’s Style With Bold and Confident Fashion Choices
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai
Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai
Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai
Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?