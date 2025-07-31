Mithi River Scam: Enforcement Directorate Carries Out Searches At Eight Locations In Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at around eight locations in Mumbai as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged Mithi River scam, officials said.

The premises where the agency raided are linked to contractors who are accused of submitting false Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) concerning the dumping and disposal of silt extracted from the Mithi river, they said.

Forged MoU Were Allegedly Submitted To Claim Payments For Silt Removal, Probe Underway

The action stems from findings that several contractors misrepresented details and allegedly forged MoUs to claim payments for silt removal that either did not take place or was grossly exaggerated.

The alleged scam is believed to have caused significant financial loss to the BMC and compromised the long-standing efforts to mitigate flooding in the city through proper desilting of the river.

The Mithi River, which flows through the heart of Mumbai, has been a critical focus of desilting and cleaning operations following the catastrophic 2005 floods.

Over the years, the BMC has allocated substantial funds for the river’s cleaning and flood prevention measures. However, allegations of corruption and fake documentation by contractors have plagued the initiative.

ED’s Latest Searches Aim To Gather Financial Evidence And Trace Money Trail

Investigations by local authorities earlier revealed that dumping sites mentioned in official documents were either non-existent or unused, prompting further probe by central agencies.

The ED’s latest searches aim to gather financial evidence and trace the money trail connected to the scam. Officials stated that further action will follow based on the outcome of the ongoing operations.

(With ANI Outputs)

