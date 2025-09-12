LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal

‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal

While addressing committee members, Gupta said the capital will mark Modi’s birthday through service-related works from September 17 to October 2. She urged Puja organisers to carry out some community service in pandals during the day. Gupta emphasised that placing the Prime Minister’s photograph at the Goddess’s feet would reflect prayers for his long life and good health.

‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 12, 2025 14:21:46 IST

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday appealed to Durga Puja and Ramleela organisers to participate in the government’s ‘Sewa Pakhwada,’ beginning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, September 17. Gupta requested the Puja committees to place the Prime Minister’s photograph near Goddess Durga’s feet and seek blessings for his health and long life.

She also announced that the Delhi government will provide free electricity up to 1,200 units for Ramleela and Durga Puja committees, along with improved security arrangements and designated places for idol immersion during the festive season.

While addressing committee members, Gupta said the capital will mark Modi’s birthday through service-related works from September 17 to October 2. She urged Puja organisers to carry out some community service in pandals during the day. Gupta emphasised that placing the Prime Minister’s photograph at the Goddess’s feet would reflect prayers for his long life and good health. Along with the request, the Chief Minister assured financial relief in the form of free power supply and promised better arrangements for security and immersion facilities during Durga Puja and Ramleela celebrations in Delhi.

AAP Criticises Move, Calls It ‘Buying Pride’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly criticised the Chief Minister’s appeal. Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP wanted to “buy Bengali pride” with promises of free electricity. Bharadwaj questioned if people in Delhi would now have to worship Prime Minister Modi along with Goddess Durga. He claimed that 1,200 units of free electricity, amounting to nearly Rs 12,000, was being offered as an attempt to influence religious sentiments.

The AAP leader accused the BJP government of mixing politics with faith and using festivals for political gains in the capital.

BJP Rejects AAP’s Charges

Rejecting AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the Kejriwal-led government of double standards. He said Delhiites remembered how the previous government forced Puja committees to display portraits of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and local MLAs at religious functions.

Kapoor argued that AAP was trying to create controversy over Rekha Gupta’s appeal to pray for the Prime Minister’s good health. The BJP maintained that Gupta’s request was neither political nor forced but a call for extending prayers and performing service activities during the festive season.

Mahua Moitra Joins Row Over CM’s Statement

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also reacted sharply to the controversy. She criticised the Delhi government’s appeal and said, “Hire a PR company, put up as many photos of the Prime Minister as you want.

Do not try buying space for Modi propaganda in Ma Durga’s puja pandals with the lure of free electricity. Bengali pride is not for sale.” Moitra’s remarks added another layer of political opposition to the issue, with leaders from outside Delhi also voicing disapproval of linking Durga Puja celebrations with political messaging.

Also Read: Congress Posts AI Generated Video Of PM Modi And His Mother Slamming Him Of Vote Chori, Watch

Tags: Durga Puja pandalmahua moitrapm modi’Rekha Gupta

RELATED News

Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
Kerala: Congress leader found dead in Wayanad

LATEST NEWS

CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: Direct Link to Apply, Syllabus for VARC, DILR, QA Sections
Bring Out Your Child’s Full Potential: Smart Time Table Hacks Every Parent Should Know
This Country Is Buying Gold In Huge Quantity, Not US, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Benjamin Netanyahu Okays E1 Settlement Expansion in West Bank: Is the Two-State Solution Dead?
Long delayed Anthony Mackie starrer 'Desert Warrior' to be screened at Zurich Film Festival 2025
Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family
Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes
NewsReach Launches Bharat Unplugged, A Storytelling Platform With Its Inaugural Event in Mumbai
‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal
‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal
‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal
‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal

QUICK LINKS