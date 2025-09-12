‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday appealed to Durga Puja and Ramleela organisers to participate in the government’s ‘Sewa Pakhwada,’ beginning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, September 17. Gupta requested the Puja committees to place the Prime Minister’s photograph near Goddess Durga’s feet and seek blessings for his health and long life.

She also announced that the Delhi government will provide free electricity up to 1,200 units for Ramleela and Durga Puja committees, along with improved security arrangements and designated places for idol immersion during the festive season.

While addressing committee members, Gupta said the capital will mark Modi’s birthday through service-related works from September 17 to October 2. She urged Puja organisers to carry out some community service in pandals during the day. Gupta emphasised that placing the Prime Minister’s photograph at the Goddess’s feet would reflect prayers for his long life and good health. Along with the request, the Chief Minister assured financial relief in the form of free power supply and promised better arrangements for security and immersion facilities during Durga Puja and Ramleela celebrations in Delhi.

Hire a PR company, put up as many photos of PM as you like @gupta_rekha. Don’t try buying space for Modi propaganda in Ma Durga’s puja pandals with lure of free electricity. Bengali pride not for sale, Madam CM. pic.twitter.com/H42xuRkw3u — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 11, 2025

AAP Criticises Move, Calls It ‘Buying Pride’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly criticised the Chief Minister’s appeal. Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP wanted to “buy Bengali pride” with promises of free electricity. Bharadwaj questioned if people in Delhi would now have to worship Prime Minister Modi along with Goddess Durga. He claimed that 1,200 units of free electricity, amounting to nearly Rs 12,000, was being offered as an attempt to influence religious sentiments.

The AAP leader accused the BJP government of mixing politics with faith and using festivals for political gains in the capital.

BJP Rejects AAP’s Charges

Rejecting AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the Kejriwal-led government of double standards. He said Delhiites remembered how the previous government forced Puja committees to display portraits of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and local MLAs at religious functions.

Kapoor argued that AAP was trying to create controversy over Rekha Gupta’s appeal to pray for the Prime Minister’s good health. The BJP maintained that Gupta’s request was neither political nor forced but a call for extending prayers and performing service activities during the festive season.

Mahua Moitra Joins Row Over CM’s Statement

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also reacted sharply to the controversy. She criticised the Delhi government’s appeal and said, “Hire a PR company, put up as many photos of the Prime Minister as you want.

Do not try buying space for Modi propaganda in Ma Durga’s puja pandals with the lure of free electricity. Bengali pride is not for sale.” Moitra’s remarks added another layer of political opposition to the issue, with leaders from outside Delhi also voicing disapproval of linking Durga Puja celebrations with political messaging.

