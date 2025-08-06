LIVE TV
Home > India > Molestation Allegation Sparks Mob Fury in Tripura Four Injured, CM Appeals for Calm

Molestation Allegation Sparks Mob Fury in Tripura Four Injured, CM Appeals for Calm

A molestation allegation on a bus in Tripura’s Sepahijala district led to a violent mob attack, injuring four, including a special police officer. Chief Minister Manik Saha urged calm, emphasizing legal action over public retaliation as investigations continue.

[IMAGE CREDIT]Crowd gathers around a damaged bus in Tripura after a molestation allegation sparked mob violence; police officials on-site managing the situation as injured are taken to hospital
[IMAGE CREDIT]Crowd gathers around a damaged bus in Tripura after a molestation allegation sparked mob violence; police officials on-site managing the situation as injured are taken to hospital

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 6, 2025 22:56:45 IST

A molestation allegation aboard a bus in Tripura sparked a mob attack, injuring four people and prompting the state’s Chief Minister to call for peace and restraint.

What happened

On the evening of August 5, in Sepahijala district, a woman passenger alleged that a fellow traveller had molested her inside the bus. As the vehicle reached a local bus stand, a mob, angered by the claim, attacked the bus and its occupants. A special police officer (SPO) and three passengers sustained injuries during the assault.

Police Response

Local police rushed to the spot and intervened to control the crowd. All wounded individuals were moved to a nearby hospital. Authorities filed a First Information Report late at night at a local police station, and an official investigation into the sequence of events has begun. In addition, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) – a prohibitory legal provision  was swiftly incorporated in the region to prevent further public disorder.

CM’s appeal

 Addressing the media, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha acknowledged both the molestation allegation and the mob’s violent reaction. “We are all part of society… What is required is to see if any action was taken after the incident,” he stated, urging citizens not to politicize or sensationalize the case. He emphasised: “Violence never solves problems, it only divides people,” calling for peace and faith in formal law enforcement and judicial mechanisms.

Political response

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of TIPRA Motha (a coalition partner in Tripura), expressed concern over the incident. He reported having contacted the woman and her mother personally, offering support and inspired them to cooperate with authorities. He also said he had directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to oversee a thorough investigation into the matter.

Tags: BNSSmolestation allegationSepahijala districtTripura

