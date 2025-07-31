Home > India > Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh

Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday said that the total time lost during the ongoing Monsoon session was 30 hours and 6 minutes till July 30.

30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh
30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 31, 2025 22:00:38 IST

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday said that the total time lost during the ongoing Monsoon session was 30 hours and 6 minutes till July 30. 

The deputy chairman said, “In the Rajya Sabha, we had the opportunity to raise 120 questions, 120 zero-hour submissions and 120 special mentions, whereas only 11 questions, 3 zero-hour submissions and 17 special mentions could be done”.

High Time To Introspect: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh

The Deputy Chairman further stated that the mandate given by the people has not been fulfilled, adding, “It is high time for us to introspect in the context of the Resolution unanimously adopted by the Rajya Sabha on 1st September 1997, on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence, which inter alia stated.

“That the prestige of the Parliament be preserved and enhanced, also by conscious and dignified conformity to the entire regime of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Houses and directions of the Presiding Officers relating to orderly conduct of business,” he added.

Roughly Rs 2.5 Lakh Required To Run Parliament Per Minute

As per reports, roughly Rs 2.5 lakh is required to run Parliament per minute. The cost includes the building and other maintenance expenditures such as electricity, water, food bills, parliament security, salaries and allowances of Members of Parliament.

Although this year’s report on the “cost to run Parliament” is yet to be released by the PRS Legislative Research, a non-profit organisation that tracks the functioning of Parliament. But, by comparing the same report for the monsoon session in 2021, released by the PRS, it is extracted that Parliament functioned for only 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours, resulting in a loss of more than Rs 133 crore.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Session: Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money

Tags: Lok SabhaMonsoon SessionRajya Sabha

RELATED News

TTD Warns Devotees Against Making Reels in Tirumala
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla Criticises The USA President For The ‘Dead Economy’ Remark
Saffron Terror Narrative Collapsed: BJP Demands Apology From Congress After Malegaon Blast Verdict
Five Booked for Conducting Child Marriage in Shadnagar of Telangana

LATEST NEWS

Rs 11,169 Crore Multi-Tracking Rail Projects Approved: What This Means For Six States?
India’s First 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Commissioned: Will It Be A Game-Changer For Clean Energy?
Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh
Night of Horror: Nine Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Air Assault on Kyiv
Over 50% MSMEs Report Sales Growth in Q1FY26: Why Are Exporters Struggling? SIDBI Survey Insights
Chinese Crackdown in Tibet: Two Detained by Forces For Praising the Dalai Lama
Women’s Cricket World Cup: Alyssa Healy Predicts England, India As Australia’s Biggest Challenges
US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place
Relief for Japanese: Tsunami Warnings Lifted in Japan Following 8.7-Magnitude Earthquake
Max Verstappen Quashes Rumors, Officially Confirms Stay With Red Bull Until 2026
Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh
Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh
Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh
Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?