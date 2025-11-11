LIVE TV
Home > India > More Pollution Curbs In Delhi As AQI Worsens To ‘Severe’ Category

More Pollution Curbs In Delhi As AQI Worsens To ‘Severe’ Category

Delhi’s air quality plunged to ‘Severe’ levels for the first time this season on Monday, prompting authorities to implement Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 425, triggering the enforcement of GRAP-3 measures.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 11, 2025 10:24:47 IST

Delhi’s air quality plunged to ‘Severe’ levels for the first time this season on Monday, prompting authorities to implement Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 425, triggering the enforcement of GRAP-3 measures. The step aims to curb emissions and control pollution as the toxic haze continues to blanket the national capital.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:24 AM IST
