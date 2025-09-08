LIVE TV
Home > India > MP CM Yadav Mohan Yadav performs Pooja and Rudrabhishek at Devtalab Shiva Temple

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 07:19:07 IST

Mauganj (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Devtalab Shiva Temple in Mauganj district on Sunday, where he offered Pooja and performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ to Lord Ashutosh.

He prayed to Lord Shiva for the continuous progress and welfare of the people of the state. CM Dr Yadav also inspected the Shivkund and directed that its beautification be undertaken, said a press release.

He highly appreciated the shehnai performance of international artist Bankelal held in the temple premises.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Devtalab MLA Girish Gautam, Sirmaur MLA Divyaraj Singh and Tyonthar MLA Siddharth Tiwari, along with public representatives, administrative officials, and local citizens, were present.

Devtalab Shiva Temple in Mauganj district holds a special place in the land of Vindhya. It is believed that Lord Vishwakarma constructed this temple from a single stone in just one night. Situated on the Rewa-Banaras Highway, the temple attracts devotees throughout the year.

According to tradition in the Vindhya region, the pilgrimage to Badrinath and the Char Dham is considered complete only after paying obeisance at Devtalab. Hence, devotees visit the temple even after completing the Char Dham Yatra.

In a post on X, CM wrote, “Today, on the sacred land of Devtalab, Mauganj district, the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects costing RS 241.33 crore were performed. In the spirit of ‘Development as well as Heritage’, the ancient Shiv temple located here will be given an even more grand and divine form. At the same time, the Bahti waterfall will also be developed, which will make this area a major center of tourism.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

