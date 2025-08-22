LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others

MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others

A Madhya Pradesh resident filed a complaint with the CM helpline, claiming he received only one laddoo while others got two at a local event. The unusual grievance has sparked social media attention and debates over fairness in distribution.

MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 22, 2025 19:06:15 IST

A resident of Madhya Pradesh has raised a formal complaint with the Chief Minister’s helpline number, alleging unfair distribution of laddoos during a local event. The complainant, named as Ramesh Kumar, claimed that while some individuals received two laddoos, he was given only one, leading to feelings of discrimination.

Ramesh Kumar’s complaint has captured attention on social media, with many users expressing amusement and others criticizing the insignificance of the issue. The incident has ignited debates about the allocation of resources at public events and the expectations of citizens.

The CM helpline, which addresses grievances related to government services and public welfare, is expected to review the complaint and take appropriate action. While such matters are typically handled by local authorities, the involvement of the CM helpline underscores the seriousness with which citizens’ concerns are taken.

This unusual complaint highlights the diverse range of issues that citizens bring to the attention of government bodies, reflecting the complexities of public service delivery and the varied expectations of the population.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede

Tags: CM helplineLaddoosMP

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others
MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others
MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others
MP Resident Demands Action After Receiving Fewer Laddoos Than Others

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?