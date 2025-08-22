LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejected BJP’s demand for his resignation over the Bengaluru stadium stampede that killed 11 people, expressing sorrow for the tragedy and defending his government’s response while questioning BJP’s moral authority to seek his ouster.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 22, 2025 18:07:30 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the state assembly today, expressing deep sorrow over the June 4 stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which resulted in multiple fatalities. He underlined his government’s immediate response to the tragedy and rejected the BJP’s demand for his resignation.

During the session, Siddaramaiah stated, “I am deeply disturbed by the loss of lives. I should have apologized earlier. Parents are in pain, and I remain disturbed even today.” He further clarified that upon learning of the incident at 5:30 PM, he promptly contacted the police commissioner, who initially reported one fatality; however, the death toll had risen to 11 by then.

Responding to BJP’s criticism regarding his whereabouts during the incident, Siddaramaiah admitted to dining at a hotel with his grandson, who had arrived from London. He explained that the visit was to attend the Royal Challengers Bangalore event at Vidhana Soudha, and the decision to eat out was his grandson’s suggestion.

In defense of his position, Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP’s moral authority to demand his resignation, referencing past national tragedies. He remarked, “In the Air India crash, did anyone from the NDA or BJP resign? Were those not people who died? Then why is the BJP asking for our resignation over this stampede?”

The BJP had previously staged a protest at Freedom Park, demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara, holding them responsible for the crowd surge during the RCB victory celebrations.

This exchange underscores the ongoing political tensions in Karnataka, with the opposition accusing the ruling government of mismanagement and the government defending its actions despite the tragedy.

Also Read: SC Pulls Up Political Parties Over Bihar Voter List Row, Orders Affidavits On Role In Assisting Voters

Tags: bengalurubjpkarnataka cmstampede

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?