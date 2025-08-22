Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Rejects BJP’s Resignation Demand Over Bengaluru Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the state assembly today, expressing deep sorrow over the June 4 stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which resulted in multiple fatalities. He underlined his government’s immediate response to the tragedy and rejected the BJP’s demand for his resignation.

During the session, Siddaramaiah stated, “I am deeply disturbed by the loss of lives. I should have apologized earlier. Parents are in pain, and I remain disturbed even today.” He further clarified that upon learning of the incident at 5:30 PM, he promptly contacted the police commissioner, who initially reported one fatality; however, the death toll had risen to 11 by then.

Responding to BJP’s criticism regarding his whereabouts during the incident, Siddaramaiah admitted to dining at a hotel with his grandson, who had arrived from London. He explained that the visit was to attend the Royal Challengers Bangalore event at Vidhana Soudha, and the decision to eat out was his grandson’s suggestion.

In defense of his position, Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP’s moral authority to demand his resignation, referencing past national tragedies. He remarked, “In the Air India crash, did anyone from the NDA or BJP resign? Were those not people who died? Then why is the BJP asking for our resignation over this stampede?”

The BJP had previously staged a protest at Freedom Park, demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara, holding them responsible for the crowd surge during the RCB victory celebrations.

This exchange underscores the ongoing political tensions in Karnataka, with the opposition accusing the ruling government of mismanagement and the government defending its actions despite the tragedy.

