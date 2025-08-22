LIVE TV
Home > India > SC Pulls Up Political Parties Over Bihar Voter List Row, Orders Affidavits On Role In Assisting Voters

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer to implead 12 recognised political parties and ordered them to file affidavits detailing what steps they have taken to assist voters affected during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Court also stressed that voters today are more conscious than political parties themselves.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: August 22, 2025 17:50:21 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer to implead 12 recognised political parties and ordered them to file affidavits detailing what steps they have taken to assist voters affected during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Representatives of these parties must be present in court on September 8 with their affidavits.

The order came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) accused opposition parties of non-cooperation, alleging that while they created ‘hue and cry’ outside over voter deletions, they failed to extend any meaningful assistance through their Booth Level Agents (BLAs). 

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, told the Bench that despite several opportunities, political parties have not filed an objected.

Justice Surya Kant, observed: ‘If political parties were more responsible and discharged their duties, things would have been much better. Why are they silent? Why is there such a distance between political workers and local people?’

The Court also stressed that voters today are more conscious than political parties themselves.

The ECI’s status report noted that draft rolls already include all who submitted enumeration forms, with reasons for deletions displayed by BLOs and signed by BLAs.

Also Read: Supreme Court Expresses Surprise Over Parties’ Inaction Over Correction In Electoral Rolls In Bihar

