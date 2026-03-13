MP Shocker: Young Girl Grabs A Big Stone, Urges Mob To Attack A Man In Middle Of The Road After Minor Collision: ‘Kill Him! Take His Life!’- WATCH!

A road rage incident in Jhansi blew up online after a video caught a young girl urging people to attack someone right after a minor crash. In the clip, she grabs a big stone and yells at the crowd to go after a man standing on the road.

Road rage in Madhya Pradesh

The woman in the video tells the mob, “Kill him, take his life.” People who were there said everything started with a small accident, but things got out of hand fast as more people showed up.

The video has people furious online, pushing for tough consequences and demanding the authorities do something about the growing problem of mob violence and road rage.

A Young girl grabbed a large stone after a minor vehicle collision in Jhansi 😳 SHOCKING SCENES !! She shouted, “Kill him! Take his life!” urging the mob to attack a man in the middle of the road. This is not acceptable!! pic.twitter.com/koVuKgPWYc — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) March 13, 2026

Saharanpur: Chaos after mother-daughter occupy wrong seat in train

In another viral news, a video has been making the rounds online, showing a pretty intense fight inside a train. It all started when a mother and her daughter allegedly took another passenger’s seat and refused to move, even after he asked so his child could sit.

Things quickly got heated. At one point, the girl actually slapped the passenger and argued with the ticket collector. The pair even threatened people nearby, saying their family members are lawyers.

After the video picked up steam, another clip surfaced. This time, the woman whose child’s mundan ceremony was the reason for the Haridwar trip shared her side of the story.

According to her, the mother and daughter kicked up a fuss after being asked to move and ended up verbally abusing and physically assaulting her family.

She said they didn’t fight back, just wanting to reach Haridwar. But at Saharanpur, things got worse, the mother-daughter’s relatives boarded, pulled the train’s chain to stop it, and forced the original family off, even though their ticket was confirmed. That’s what the woman claims happened.

