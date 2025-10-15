Mujra Party Busted In Telangana, Police Seize Evidence And Detain 35

Within the boundaries of the Maheshwaram police station in the Rangareddy district, Telangana police broke up a mujra party in Chandra Resorts and arrested 35 individuals, nine of whom were women. The party, which was purportedly thrown by dealers of fertiliser companies, included dancing between men and women and drink. No case has been filed by the police yet. The Maheshwaram police station’s inspector stated: “We have broken up a mujra gathering where women were drinking and dancing with men. Nine girls are among the 35 members we have arrested. Dealers from fertiliser companies allegedly planned the celebration. The case has not yet been filed.”

The investigation is still ongoing. On Tuesday, authorities seized 1.6 kg of ganja-containing chocolates at the Secunderabad train station. However, the police claim that the accused was able to depart the area after spotting the STF team. “An STF police team conducted a raid at Secunderabad Railway Station and seized 1.600 kilograms of ganja-infused chocolates,” said an excise official. The suspects left the site as soon as they saw the police. The ganja candies that were seized were turned over to the Secunderabad Excise Police Station. On Monday, Telangana Police uncovered a massive ganja smuggling ring and seized 499 kg of ganja valued at an estimated Rs 2,50,00,000 (two crore fifty lakh rupees).

The Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police said that they took action in response to reliable information they had got earlier in the day about two people from Karnataka and Maharashtra who were trafficking ganja illegally in a container lorry. The route was via Kothagudem Khammam from Bhadrachalam to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Thus, a joint vehicle check operation was started by Sujathanagar Sub-Inspector Rama Devi and the CCS Police. At 8:00 am, while conducting inspections in the vicinity of the Annapurna Bakery in Sujathanagar Mandal, the police stopped a container truck that was heading from Kothagudem to Khammam.

(With Inputs From ANI)

