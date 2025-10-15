LIVE TV
Home > India > Mujra Party Busted In Telangana, Police Seize Evidence And Detain 35

Mujra Party Busted In Telangana, Police Seize Evidence And Detain 35

Telangana Police broke up a Mujra gathering at Chandra Resorts in Rangareddy district and detained 35 individuals, including nine women, who were allegedly organized by dealers of a fertilizer company. Meanwhile, officials seized chocolates with ganja at Secunderabad station and uncovered a ₹2.5 crore ganja smuggling ring in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

(Image Credit: Telangana Police via X)
(Image Credit: Telangana Police via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 15, 2025 15:51:39 IST

Mujra Party Busted In Telangana, Police Seize Evidence And Detain 35

Within the boundaries of the Maheshwaram police station in the Rangareddy district, Telangana police broke up a mujra party in Chandra Resorts and arrested 35 individuals, nine of whom were women. The party, which was purportedly thrown by dealers of fertiliser companies, included dancing between men and women and drink. No case has been filed by the police yet. The Maheshwaram police station’s inspector stated: “We have broken up a mujra gathering where women were drinking and dancing with men. Nine girls are among the 35 members we have arrested. Dealers from fertiliser companies allegedly planned the celebration. The case has not yet been filed.”

The investigation is still ongoing. On Tuesday, authorities seized 1.6 kg of ganja-containing chocolates at the Secunderabad train station. However, the police claim that the accused was able to depart the area after spotting the STF team. “An STF police team conducted a raid at Secunderabad Railway Station and seized 1.600 kilograms of ganja-infused chocolates,” said an excise official. The suspects left the site as soon as they saw the police. The ganja candies that were seized were turned over to the Secunderabad Excise Police Station. On Monday, Telangana Police uncovered a massive ganja smuggling ring and seized 499 kg of ganja valued at an estimated Rs 2,50,00,000 (two crore fifty lakh rupees).

The Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police said that they took action in response to reliable information they had got earlier in the day about two people from Karnataka and Maharashtra who were trafficking ganja illegally in a container lorry. The route was via Kothagudem Khammam from Bhadrachalam to Jaipur, Rajasthan. Thus, a joint vehicle check operation was started by Sujathanagar Sub-Inspector Rama Devi and the CCS Police. At 8:00 am, while conducting inspections in the vicinity of the Annapurna Bakery in Sujathanagar Mandal, the police stopped a container truck that was heading from Kothagudem to Khammam.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Watch: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Traffic Jam Leaves 500 Students Stranded For 12 Hours, Video Goes Viral

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chandra Resorts RangareddyMujra Party RaidMujra Party TelanganaTelangana Crime Newstelangana-police

Mujra Party Busted In Telangana, Police Seize Evidence And Detain 35

Mujra Party Busted In Telangana, Police Seize Evidence And Detain 35

QUICK LINKS