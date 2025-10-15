Watch: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Traffic Jam Leaves 500 Students Stranded For 12 Hours, Video Goes Viral

A massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district left more than 500 students and several other travellers stranded for nearly 12 hours. The incident took place near Vasai on Tuesday evening and continued until early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, around 12 buses carrying schoolchildren from Classes 5 to 10, along with some college students from Thane and Mumbai, were returning from a school trip near Virar when they got stuck in the gridlock around 5:30 pm. The vehicles barely moved through the night, leaving many children hungry, tired, and anxious.

I challenge the gov. of Maharashtra Ministers to make a travel from Bhiwandi to Wada. The Mumbai Ahmedabad highway for all the reasons is always with hours of traffic snarls. Should even Industries function in Maharashtra any more? @AjitPawarSpeaks @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/xSyeAoarJi — Vedang Dongre (@VedangDongre) October 14, 2025

Parents expressed anger over the lack of information and coordination from the authorities. Local organisations stepped in to help, distributing water and biscuits to the stranded children.

What Caused The Massive Traffic Jam?

The cause of the massive jam was reportedly the diversion of heavy vehicles from the Ghodbunder Highway in Thane due to ongoing repair work. This resulted in an overflow of traffic onto the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, worsening congestion.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vasai, Poornima Chowgule-Shringi, confirmed that efforts were being made to clear the jam.

Some buses managed to take alternate routes, while others inched forward throughout the night. The last bus carrying students reportedly reached its destination by around 6 am on Wednesday.

Outraged parents and residents have demanded better planning and coordination between traffic and civic authorities to prevent such incidents in the future, especially when repair work or diversions are announced.

