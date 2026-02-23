LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71

Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71

Mukul Roy, the veteran West Bengal politician, died early Monday in Kolkata at 71 after a cardiac arrest, family confirmed. He breathed his last at Apollo Hospital around 1:30 am, marking the end of a decades-long political journey.

Veteran leader Mukul Roy dies at 71 after cardiac arrest in Kolkata. Photos: ANI.
Veteran leader Mukul Roy dies at 71 after cardiac arrest in Kolkata. Photos: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 23, 2026 11:02:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71

Mukul Roy, the veteran West Bengal politician and former Union Railway Minister, died in the early hours of Monday in Kolkata, according to family members and local reports. He was 71. Available information indicates that Roy suffered a cardiac arrest, after which he passed away.

He was once regarded as one of the most influential political strategists in the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). He held various important positions throughout his career, including Minister of Railways during the UPA government. 

His son, Shuvrangshu Roy, confirmed that he breathed his last at Apollo Hospital, a private hospital in Salt Lake, at around 1:30 am, as reported by ANI and The Indian Express.

You Might Be Interested In

“Everything is over. He died at around 1:30 pm after a massive cardiac arrest. It was not possible to bring him back after that,” he said.

Mukul Roy Death Cause

Roy had largely stepped back from active politics in recent years as his health steadily declined. Doctors confirmed in early 2023 that he had been battling dementia and Parkinson’s disease, conditions that significantly affected both his cognitive and physical abilities.

In March 2023, he underwent brain surgery for hydrocephalus, a disorder caused by the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain that leads to increased intracranial pressure. His condition worsened further in July 2024 after he suffered a fall at his residence, resulting in a head injury and another surgery to remove a blood clot.

He also struggled with chronic diabetes, respiratory distress and persistently high blood sugar levels. Associates described his health in the final years as increasingly “feeble.”

Over the last two years, Roy had frequent hospitalisations as his condition deteriorated progressively. He had lost the ability to recognise familiar faces and was being administered liquid nutrition through a Ryle’s tube.

Mukul Roy Political Career

Mukul Roy was the founding member of the TMC when it was established in January 1998 by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Like Banerjee, he began his political career through the Youth Congress in the state before joining her in building the new party. However, later in his political career, he joined the BJP for a brief period before returning to the TMC.

Also Read: Who Was Mukul Roy? Ex-Railway Minister, ‘Chanakya Of Bengal Politics’, Once Mamata Banerjee’s No.2, Dies At 71

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 8:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjpbreaking-newsmamata banerjeemukul roytmcWest Bengal news

RELATED News

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Why Has Indian Air Force Grounded The Entire Tejas Aircraft Fleet? Third Accident Since 2015 Raises Alarm, Aircraft To Undergo Extensive Technical Scrutiny

Who Was Mukul Roy? Ex-Railway Minister, ‘Chanakya Of Bengal Politics’, Once Mamata Banerjee’s No.2, Dies At 71

India Slams Pakistan’s Airstrikes on Afghanistan During Ramadan, Calls It ‘Externalising Internal Failures’

Army’s German Shepherd Tyson Shot In Leg During Encounter While Leading Para SF To JeM Hideout in Kishtwar, Three Terrorists Killed

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71
Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71
Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71
Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71

QUICK LINKS