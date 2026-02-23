Who Was Mukul Roy? Ex-Railway Minister, ‘Chanakya Of Bengal Politics’, Once Mamata Banerjee’s No.2, Dies At 71

Mukul Roy, a former Union Railway Minister, passed away early Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 71. Roy was once regarded as the second-most influential leader in the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after Mamata Banerjee.

Mukul Roy, who had reportedly been suffering from dementia along with multiple health complications, died around 1:30 am at a private hospital in Kolkata.

He is survived by his family, including his son Subhrangshu Roy.

“He was suffering from multiple ailments,” his son Subhrangshu Roy told media agencies.

Who Was Mukul Roy?

Mukul Roy was the founding member of the TMC when it was established in January 1998 by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Like Banerjee, he began his political career through the Youth Congress in the state before joining her in building the new party.

Roy worked closely with Banerjee and was appointed the party’s general secretary. Over time, he strengthened the party’s national presence.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2006 and served as the party’s leader in the Upper House from 2009 to 2012.

Mukul Roy As Railway Minister In UPA Government

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) II government, Mukul Roy first served as Minister of State for Shipping. In March 2012, he was given the Union Railway Ministry.

His tenure came at a politically significant time for the TMC, which had ended 34 years of Left Front rule in West Bengal in 2011, bringing Banerjee to power as chief minister.

He was often referred to as the “Chanakya of Bengal politics.”

When Mukul Roy Joined BJP

Roy’s political career also faced turbulence after his name surfaced in connection with the Saradha Group financial scandal and the Narada sting operation cases.

As relations with the TMC leadership deteriorated, Mukul Roy formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November 2017. He subsequently worked extensively at the grassroots level to expand the BJP’s organisational presence in West Bengal.

He is widely credited with playing a crucial role in the BJP’s performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the party won 18 parliamentary seats in the state.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Roy contested as a BJP candidate and won from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency, becoming a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

However, his association with the BJP proved short-lived. Differences with the party soon emerged, and in June 2021, he returned to the Trinamool Congress, marking yet another significant turn in his long political career.

Also Read: Burnt Private Parts, Urinated On, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge in Gurugram Assault Case of Tripura Girl by Live-In Partner