LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

Tripura girl allegedly tortured by Gurugram live-in partner: burnt private parts, urinated on, threatened with death; police probe ongoing.

Tripura girl allegedly tortured by Gurugram live-in partner. (Photo: X)
Tripura girl allegedly tortured by Gurugram live-in partner. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 22, 2026 19:54:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

The mother of a 19-year-old girl from Tripura has revealed harrowing details about the alleged assault of her daughter by her live-in partner in Gurugram. She stated that on the night of February 16, her daughter called her at 10 PM, terrified, saying, “I don’t have time, I will be killed.”

According to the mother, her daughter told her that the accused, identified as Shivam, had been assaulting her for the past three days and had even set her on fire, warning that he intended to kill her that very night.

The mother added that her daughter reached out in a desperate attempt to survive, highlighting the brutality of the abuse she endured. This shocking call has brought to light the severity of the alleged crimes and the urgent need for intervention, as authorities in Gurugram have registered a case and begun investigating the matter.

You Might Be Interested In

The victim, who had come to Gurugram to study Bio-technology, reportedly met the accused through an online app.

The victim’s mother said that the accused, Shivam, locked her in a room for three days and tortured her by burning her private parts, urinating on her, and cutting her at various parts repeatedly for three days.

“She informed me that Shivam locked her in a room for three days and urinated on her. He also burnt her private parts thrice everyday for the last 3 days. He used a knife and cut her at various places in the body. My daughter came to Gurugram to study Bio-technology. She became friends with Shivam (accused) through online apps. Shivam raped my daughter, too. In the guise of marrying her, Shivam did all of this to her. The condition of my daughter is very bad…” she stated.

According to officials, the victim, also a student, met a young man from Narela, Delhi, through an online app. The case of extreme cruelty occurred in the Badshahpur police station area of Gurugram. The police have registered a case under serious sections and started an investigation.

According to the statement recorded in the FIR, on February 16, 2026, the alleged accused brutally thrashed the victim. It is alleged that he attacked her head with a steel bottle, smashed her head against the wall and furniture, hit her with an earthen pot, and even attempted to set her private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser on them.

Furthermore, the alleged accused attacked her legs with a knife and threatened that he would beat her so badly that she would never be able to walk or become a mother. The victim also alleged that the alleged accused recorded nude videos of her.

On the night of February 18, the victim managed to use the alleged accused’s phone to tell her mother everything in Bengali, as the accused did not understand the language. Her mother then called 112. The police arrived at the spot and admitted the victim to the government hospital. Sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69 and 351(2) of BNS have been invoked in the FIR.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Sorrow Of Jodhpur: Joy To Grief In A Night- Who Were Shobha And Vimla? What Led To The Mysterious Suicide Of The Bride-To-Be Sisters

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 7:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gurugramGurugram crimeGurugram crime caseGurugram girl assaultedTripura girl assault

RELATED News

Bihar Government Announces Ban On Open Sale Of Meat, Fish Near Schools, Religious Places And Crowded Areas

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

Sorrow Of Jodhpur: Joy To Grief In A Night- Who Were Shobha And Vimla? What Led To The Mysterious Suicide Of The Bride-To-Be Sisters

Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner
Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner
Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner
Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

QUICK LINKS