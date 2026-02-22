Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

The mother of a 19-year-old girl from Tripura has revealed harrowing details about the alleged assault of her daughter by her live-in partner in Gurugram. She stated that on the night of February 16, her daughter called her at 10 PM, terrified, saying, “I don’t have time, I will be killed.”

According to the mother, her daughter told her that the accused, identified as Shivam, had been assaulting her for the past three days and had even set her on fire, warning that he intended to kill her that very night.

The mother added that her daughter reached out in a desperate attempt to survive, highlighting the brutality of the abuse she endured. This shocking call has brought to light the severity of the alleged crimes and the urgent need for intervention, as authorities in Gurugram have registered a case and begun investigating the matter.

The victim, who had come to Gurugram to study Bio-technology, reportedly met the accused through an online app.

The victim’s mother said that the accused, Shivam, locked her in a room for three days and tortured her by burning her private parts, urinating on her, and cutting her at various parts repeatedly for three days.

“She informed me that Shivam locked her in a room for three days and urinated on her. He also burnt her private parts thrice everyday for the last 3 days. He used a knife and cut her at various places in the body. My daughter came to Gurugram to study Bio-technology. She became friends with Shivam (accused) through online apps. Shivam raped my daughter, too. In the guise of marrying her, Shivam did all of this to her. The condition of my daughter is very bad…” she stated.

According to officials, the victim, also a student, met a young man from Narela, Delhi, through an online app. The case of extreme cruelty occurred in the Badshahpur police station area of Gurugram. The police have registered a case under serious sections and started an investigation.

According to the statement recorded in the FIR, on February 16, 2026, the alleged accused brutally thrashed the victim. It is alleged that he attacked her head with a steel bottle, smashed her head against the wall and furniture, hit her with an earthen pot, and even attempted to set her private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser on them.

Furthermore, the alleged accused attacked her legs with a knife and threatened that he would beat her so badly that she would never be able to walk or become a mother. The victim also alleged that the alleged accused recorded nude videos of her.

On the night of February 18, the victim managed to use the alleged accused’s phone to tell her mother everything in Bengali, as the accused did not understand the language. Her mother then called 112. The police arrived at the spot and admitted the victim to the government hospital. Sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69 and 351(2) of BNS have been invoked in the FIR.

