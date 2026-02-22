Sorrow Of Jodhpur: Joy To Grief In A Night- Who Were Shobha And Vimla? What Led To The Mysterious Suicide Of The Bride-To-Be Sisters

In a village that had been glowing with wedding lights just hours earlier, silence fell before sunrise.

In a village called Manai, near Jodhpur, a family that had spent weeks preparing for a double wedding woke up to a nightmare they could never have imagined.

Shobha, 25, and Vimla, 23 two sisters who were to be married on the same day allegedly died by suicide in the early hours of Saturday, turning celebration into devastation overnight.

A House Full of Wedding Songs

On Friday night, their home pulsed with life. Guests had gathered from near and far. Laughter echoed through the courtyard. Wedding rituals stretched late into the night, and music filled the air. The sisters, dressed in bright pre-wedding attire, were seen smiling as relatives teased them about their new lives ahead.

It was meant to be the beginning of something beautiful two daughters stepping into a new chapter together.

Around midnight, after the festivities slowed, Shobha and Vimla reportedly went to their room to rest. The family continued final preparations for the morning ceremony, unaware that the night would end in tragedy.

Who Were Shobha and Vimla?

Shobha and Vimla were not just brides-to-be. They were daughters, sisters, teachers, and pillars of quiet strength in their family. Both worked as teachers at a private school and were described by locals as gentle, responsible, and deeply attached to one another.

Growing up together, they shared more than a home they shared dreams, ambitions, and now, even a wedding date. Their double wedding was seen as a moment of pride for the family, a rare and joyful occasion in the village.

No one could have predicted what would unfold in the early hours of the morning.

The Moment Everything Changed

At around 4 am, according to police, the sisters’ health suddenly began to deteriorate. Family members, jolted awake by their cries, rushed to their room and found them in distress. Panic replaced celebration.

They were immediately taken to a private hospital in Jodhpur. But by the time they arrived, doctors declared both sisters dead.

The news spread quickly. A house decorated with flowers became a place of mourning. Wedding garlands hung untouched. The mandap stood silent.

As grief-stricken relatives began preparations for the last rites, police received information about the deaths and intervened. Officers arrived at the house, halted the cremation, and took the bodies for post-mortem examination.

What Caused Their Death?

Preliminary investigation suggests that the sisters may have consumed a poisonous substance. However, officials have stressed that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

No suicide note has been found so far. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and stated that it would be premature to draw conclusions.

The absence of a clear explanation has left behind a cloud of uncertainty.

Allegations of Pressure and Unanswered Questions

In the midst of grief, allegations have also surfaced. The sisters’ maternal uncle, Jaswant Singh, has blamed members from their father’s side of the family. He alleged that pressure had been exerted to finalise marriage alliances after previous proposals had reportedly fallen through.

He further claimed that the sisters may have taken the extreme step due to pressure from Deep Singh’s younger brother.

Police have confirmed that these allegations are being examined as part of the investigation. Authorities say all angles are being considered.

A Village in Mourning

In Manai, people speak in hushed tones. What was meant to be a day of joy is now remembered as the day sorrow descended without warning.

The wedding decorations remain a haunting reminder of what could have been a shared ceremony, two brides walking side by side, a family celebrating new beginnings.

Instead, the village witnessed a double tragedy that has left more questions than answers.

As investigators piece together the events of that night, one painful truth remains: within a few short hours, a home filled with hope was consumed by grief.

The final word on what led to Shobha and Vimla’s deaths will depend on the post-mortem findings and the ongoing probe. Until then, Jodhpur mourns two young lives lost on what was supposed to be the happiest day of their lives.

