LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

Two policemen were found dead with gunshot wounds at a check post in Adhian village, around 2 km from the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Sunday morning.

Two Policemen Found Shot Dead Near Border (Image: Representative photo)
Two Policemen Found Shot Dead Near Border (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 22, 2026 18:25:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

A shocking and tragic incident left two policemen dead on duty near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Sunday morning. The two men were found with gunshot wounds at a small police check post in Adhian village at about 2 km from the border.

Reports say that the deceased were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar. Both were stationed at the outpost under the Dorangla police station and were on duty when the incident occurred. Their bodies were discovered inside the check post, prompting a quick response from senior police officials.

Firing Reported Early Morning, Senior Officials Reach Spot

Police said they first received reports of firing early on Sunday. When colleagues reached the post, they found the two officers lying with bullet injuries. “In the morning, we received information that two of our personnel had sustained gunshot injuries,” said Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya as he arrived at the scene.

You Might Be Interested In

At the moment, it is not clear exactly what led to the shooting. According to reports, local sources suggested that the two men may have gotten into a heated argument, after which shots were fired. However, investigators have not confirmed whether the bullets were self-inflicted by both officers or if a third person was involved. Authorities are keeping an open mind as they continue their probe.

Forensic Examination Underway

Reports say that the area has been cordoned off by police and forensic teams are examining weapons, bullet casings, and other evidence to reconstruct what happened. Both men’s bodies were sent to Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations to determine the precise cause of death.

The incident shocked local residents and other police personnel because the check post is located near the sensitive border area, where officers often face real threats from smuggling or cross-border activities.

Punjab CM urges for investigation

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged both the state and central governments to carry out a thorough investigation. In an X post, he said, “It is a matter of grave concern that our two policemen were found shot dead near an outpost in Adhian village, Gurdaspur district. Our sympathies are with the bereaved families…” Warring also called for the culprits to be identified and punished.

At this stage, police are continuing their investigation, questioning colleagues and collecting evidence. The exact sequence of events and motive behind the shooting are still under careful review, and officials hope the post-mortem report will provide more clarity on the tragic deaths.

Also Read: Rs 4 Crore Ferrari Crash Near Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Jubilee Hills Residence Leaves Several Injured, Traffic Disrupted for Hours – Watch

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 6:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newslatest newsregional news

RELATED News

Bihar Government Announces Ban On Open Sale Of Meat, Fish Near Schools, Religious Places And Crowded Areas

Bhopal Snooker Club Attack: Two Minors Stab Class 10 Student 27 Times In 30 Seconds | CCTV Sparks Outrage

Burnt Private Parts, Urinated, Killing Threats: Mother’s Shocking Revelations Emerge In Gurugram Assault Case Of Tripura Girl By Live-In Partner

Midnight Argument At IIT Bombay Leads To Recovery Of Ammunition In Hostel, Police Probe Link To Bihar

Sorrow Of Jodhpur: Joy To Grief In A Night- Who Were Shobha And Vimla? What Led To The Mysterious Suicide Of The Bride-To-Be Sisters

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway
Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway
Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway
Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

QUICK LINKS