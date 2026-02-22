Two Policemen Shot Dead Near Indo-Pak Border Check Post In Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Heated Argument Suspected, Forensic Probe Underway

A shocking and tragic incident left two policemen dead on duty near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Sunday morning. The two men were found with gunshot wounds at a small police check post in Adhian village at about 2 km from the border.

Reports say that the deceased were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar. Both were stationed at the outpost under the Dorangla police station and were on duty when the incident occurred. Their bodies were discovered inside the check post, prompting a quick response from senior police officials.

Firing Reported Early Morning, Senior Officials Reach Spot

Police said they first received reports of firing early on Sunday. When colleagues reached the post, they found the two officers lying with bullet injuries. “In the morning, we received information that two of our personnel had sustained gunshot injuries,” said Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya as he arrived at the scene.

At the moment, it is not clear exactly what led to the shooting. According to reports, local sources suggested that the two men may have gotten into a heated argument, after which shots were fired. However, investigators have not confirmed whether the bullets were self-inflicted by both officers or if a third person was involved. Authorities are keeping an open mind as they continue their probe.

Forensic Examination Underway

Reports say that the area has been cordoned off by police and forensic teams are examining weapons, bullet casings, and other evidence to reconstruct what happened. Both men’s bodies were sent to Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations to determine the precise cause of death.

The incident shocked local residents and other police personnel because the check post is located near the sensitive border area, where officers often face real threats from smuggling or cross-border activities.

Punjab CM urges for investigation

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged both the state and central governments to carry out a thorough investigation. In an X post, he said, “It is a matter of grave concern that our two policemen were found shot dead near an outpost in Adhian village, Gurdaspur district. Our sympathies are with the bereaved families…” Warring also called for the culprits to be identified and punished.

At this stage, police are continuing their investigation, questioning colleagues and collecting evidence. The exact sequence of events and motive behind the shooting are still under careful review, and officials hope the post-mortem report will provide more clarity on the tragic deaths.

