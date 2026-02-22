LIVE TV
Rs 4 Crore Ferrari Crash Near Nandamuri Balakrishna's Jubilee Hills Residence Leaves Several Injured, Traffic Disrupted for Hours – Watch

The Ferrari crash near Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Jubilee Hills residence left several injured after the Rs 4 crore car allegedly suffered brake failure and smashed into multiple vehicles, causing heavy traffic disruption.

Ferrari Crash Near Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Jubilee Hills Residence (Images: X)
Ferrari Crash Near Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Jubilee Hills Residence (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 22, 2026 16:35:23 IST

Rs 4 Crore Ferrari Crash Near Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Jubilee Hills Residence Leaves Several Injured, Traffic Disrupted for Hours – Watch

A sudden and shocking Ferrari accident early Sunday morning near Nandamuri Balakrishna’s residence in Jubilee Hills left several people injured and caused chaos on one of Hyderabad’s busiest roads. A speeding luxury car, which was identified as a red Ferrari worth around Rs 4 crore, lost control and smashed into multiple vehicles. The red Ferrari left a trail of twisted metal and broken glass across the street.

Reports say that the red Ferrari crash took place at about 10:30 am on Sunday near the popular neighbourhood where the Telugu film star lives. Eyewitnesses said the Ferrari was moving very fast when its driver suddenly lost control. The car veered off its lane, first hitting parked cars and two-wheelers before colliding with vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

Ferrari Crash Leaves Several Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision

The impact was loud and violent. As per reports, residents and commuters nearby said they heard a series of crashing sounds. Within seconds, people rushed out of their houses and shops to see what had happened. Many were stunned at the scene as there was debris, shattered glass and car parts lying scattered across the road. The aftermath of the accident made it difficult for other vehicles to pass.

Several people travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the crash were injured. Emergency responders and bystanders quickly helped the victims before ambulances arrived. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and while some suffered serious injuries, the exact condition of everyone involved is still being confirmed by medical officials.

Ferrari Crash Probe: ‘Brake Failed, Steering Locked,’ Say Police

“The driver thought the brake had failed,” a police officer told reporters, describing what may have caused the accident. “The steering was also locked. The car hit a pole and then crashed into another vehicle.” Police are continuing their inquiry to determine exactly what went wrong and whether speed, loss of control, or another factor was to blame.

According to reports, the accident blocked traffic in and around Jubilee Hills for hours. Police had to divert vehicles to alternative routes, and commuters faced long delays before the wreckage could be cleared and partial movement restored. Officers cordoned off the area, helped injured people, and began documenting the scene for their investigation.

Road accidents involving high-end cars are rare but not unheard of in Hyderabad. In 2020, another Ferrari was involved in a collision in Jubilee Hills that tragically killed a pedestrian, highlighting the danger supercars can pose when they move at high speeds in busy neighbourhoods.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 4:35 PM IST
