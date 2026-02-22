Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On

The family in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, planned to celebrate their special day but faced unexpected death when their celebration turned into a tragic mourning period.

The two sisters Shobha 25 and Vimla, 23, took their lives shortly before their joint wedding ceremony, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The two women who worked as private school teachers in their community required emergency medical treatment at a local hospital after their health first collapsed during the early morning hours, but doctors confirmed their death at the hospital.

The community remains in shock while the festive decorations create a disturbing scene for police investigators who are working to understand the reasons behind the two young educators’ tragic decision to end their lives.

Coerced Alliances

The investigation into the sisters’ deaths has revealed a hidden pattern of forced relationships, which resulted in family conflicts. The maternal uncle, Jaswant Singh, stated that the victims experienced extreme mental stress, which forced them to make decisions about their future marriages.

He claims that the weddings occurred because their father’s brothers used their authority to enforce marriage arrangements that the couples did not want.

The family members allegedly insisted on bringing back marriage proposals that had been turned down or had failed to materialize.

The domestic situation created an environment that made the sisters feel they had to follow conventional norms and family demands, so they chose to leave permanently instead of living with their enforced obligations.

Investigative Scrutiny

The local authorities have entered an investigation phase, which will serve to identify every detail about what happened during the fatal incident.

The police stopped the family from proceeding to cremation because preliminary findings showed that they had consumed a toxic substance, and the authorities needed to perform a post-mortem examination for evidence collection.

The investigation currently handles a case of unnatural death because it examines claims of harassment and intimidation that the paternal relatives of the victim alleged against them.

Detectives must determine whether the woman committed suicide because of her emotional suffering or whether she experienced ongoing emotional abuse that made her feel trapped with no choices.

