LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On

Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On

In Jodhpur, sisters Shobha (25) and Vimla (23) died by suicide hours before their joint wedding. Reports suggest coercion into unwanted marriages created extreme mental stress. Police are investigating the unnatural death, examining potential harassment and family pressure behind the tragic loss.

Two Sisters, Brides-to-Be, Die by Suicide in Jodhpur
Two Sisters, Brides-to-Be, Die by Suicide in Jodhpur

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 22, 2026 14:31:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On

The family in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, planned to celebrate their special day but faced unexpected death when their celebration turned into a tragic mourning period.

The two sisters Shobha 25 and Vimla, 23, took their lives shortly before their joint wedding ceremony, which was scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The two women who worked as private school teachers in their community required emergency medical treatment at a local hospital after their health first collapsed during the early morning hours, but doctors confirmed their death at the hospital.

You Might Be Interested In

The community remains in shock while the festive decorations create a disturbing scene for police investigators who are working to understand the reasons behind the two young educators’ tragic decision to end their lives.

Coerced Alliances

The investigation into the sisters’ deaths has revealed a hidden pattern of forced relationships, which resulted in family conflicts. The maternal uncle, Jaswant Singh, stated that the victims experienced extreme mental stress, which forced them to make decisions about their future marriages.

He claims that the weddings occurred because their father’s brothers used their authority to enforce marriage arrangements that the couples did not want.

The family members allegedly insisted on bringing back marriage proposals that had been turned down or had failed to materialize.

The domestic situation created an environment that made the sisters feel they had to follow conventional norms and family demands, so they chose to leave permanently instead of living with their enforced obligations.

Investigative Scrutiny

The local authorities have entered an investigation phase, which will serve to identify every detail about what happened during the fatal incident.

The police stopped the family from proceeding to cremation because preliminary findings showed that they had consumed a toxic substance, and the authorities needed to perform a post-mortem examination for evidence collection.

The investigation currently handles a case of unnatural death because it examines claims of harassment and intimidation that the paternal relatives of the victim alleged against them.

Detectives must determine whether the woman committed suicide because of her emotional suffering or whether she experienced ongoing emotional abuse that made her feel trapped with no choices.

Also Read: Who Is Sachin Awasthi? Indian Influencer And Wife Detained For 38 Hours In South Korea, Claim They Were ‘Treated Like Criminals’

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 2:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jodhpur suicidesisters death

RELATED News

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Why Has Indian Air Force Grounded The Entire Tejas Aircraft Fleet? Third Accident Since 2015 Raises Alarm, Aircraft To Undergo Extensive Technical Scrutiny

Mukul Roy Death Cause: What Happened To The Ex-Railway Minister? TMC Leader Dies At 71

Who Was Mukul Roy? Ex-Railway Minister, ‘Chanakya Of Bengal Politics’, Once Mamata Banerjee’s No.2, Dies At 71

India Slams Pakistan’s Airstrikes on Afghanistan During Ramadan, Calls It ‘Externalising Internal Failures’

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On
Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On
Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On
Jodhpur Shocker: Two Sisters Set To Marry On The Same Day, Die By Suicide Just Hours Before Tying The Knot, Probe On

QUICK LINKS