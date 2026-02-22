Who Is Sachin Awasthi? Indian Influencer And Wife Detained For 38 Hours In South Korea, Claim They Were ‘Treated Like Criminals’

The Indian digital creator Sachin Awasthi, who creates relatable comedy sketches and POV content, became involved in an international travel crisis.

The couple who was traveling to South Korea with Deepshikha Mishra as his wife faced entry denial at Jeju Island, which resulted in their detention for almost 38 hours.

Awasthi described the experience as a sudden change from vacation excitement to a place that had restricted freedom and showed him suspicion, which he considered equivalent to criminal treatment.

Immigration Confinement and Restricted Communication

The primary challenge faced by Sachin Awasthi involved the abrupt loss of liberty and the lack of transparent communication from South Korean authorities.







The couple faced denial of entry to Jeju Island, which resulted in their transfer to a holding area that Awasthi described as having no sunlight and no access to the outside world.

Their time spent in confinement continued during their time in China because the authorities imposed stricter limitations on them.

The influencer reported that police officers confiscated their mobile devices, which resulted in complete communication loss with the outside world, while the officers monitored all their activities, including restroom visits, through body cameras.

Financial Coercion and Emotional Exhaustion

Awasthi explained that deportation proceedings required him to endure both physical imprisonment and severe mental distress and financial hardship.

He accused the authorities of using “blackmailing” methods to compel the couple into buying return tickets, which cost almost ten times the regular market price. The couple who faced mental exhaustion and social disconnection believed they needed to follow the rules, which would help them return safely to India.

Awasthi’s account serves as a cautionary tale for international travelers because immigration officials have the authority to deny entry to travelers, yet they must protect human rights and traveler dignity during the entire process.

