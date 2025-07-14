LIVE TV
Home > India > Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 21 Km Undersea Tunnel’s First Section Starts Between Ghansoli And Shilphata

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 21 Km Undersea Tunnel’s First Section Starts Between Ghansoli And Shilphata

In the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the first section undersea tunnel of 21 kilometres has opened between Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai And Shilphata in Thane.

PM Narendra Modi and late ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 17:16:28 IST

In a remarkable development in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the first section undersea tunnel of 21 kilometres has opened between Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai And Shilphata in Thane. The Ministry of Railways has confirmed it in a press release on the Press Information Bureau. The press release also informed that the bullet train project has accomplished a major milestone by completing 310 km of viaduct construction. A viaduct is a long bridge-like structure that typically consists of a series of arches or spans. They are designed to carry a road or railway over a valley, low-lying ground, or other obstacles. 
As per the Ministry of Railways press release, the track laying, construction of overhead electrical wires, stations, and bridges is also progressing at a rapid speed. The press release mentioned that the construction work in Maharashtra has also picked up pace. 

The tunnel will be a part of the high speed rail corridor

In an interaction with the PTI, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said that the 21 kilometre long tunnel will be a part of the high speed rail corridor. As per the NHSRCL, 16 kilometre of the tunnel is being constructed using the Tunnel Boring Machines. The NHSRCL added that remaining 5 km of the tunnel is being built using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method, especially between the Shilphata and Ghansoli. Also, according to the NHSRCL, the tunnel also features a 7 km undersea section beneath the Thane Creek. 

When will Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project finish?

According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is likely to be finished by the end of 2028. India and Japan have collaborated to create the bullet train project. NHSRCL is building this project and is the country’s first high speed rail project.

Tags: Ministry of RailwaysMumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train projectUndersea tunnel Ghansoli Shilhata

