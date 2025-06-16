Live Tv
Mumbai Hit By Heavy Rainfall: Flights Disrupted; IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad

Mumbai Hit By Heavy Rainfall: Flights Disrupted; IMD Issues Red Alert For Raigad

Mumbai witnessed 95 mm rain in 24 hours, causing severe waterlogging, 18 deaths, 65 injuries, and disruptions in train, metro, and flight services. IMD issued a red alert for Raigad and orange for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Metro services on the Ghatkopar-Versova line were briefly halted. Passengers face delays as weather continues to impact travel in the city.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 17:48:26 IST

Continuous heavy rainfall has thrown daily life into chaos across Mumbai and surrounding areas, causing severe waterlogging, transport disruptions, and loss of life. Since June 1, the city has recorded 18 rain-related deaths and 65 injuries, officials confirmed.

According to civic officials, Mumbai received 95 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8 AM Monday, while eastern suburbs recorded 58 mm and western suburbs reported 75 mm of rain.

Weather Forecast and IMD Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with a high possibility of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours. The agency has placed Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar under an ‘orange’ alert, signaling heavy to very heavy rain, while Raigad has been placed under a ‘red’ alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Additionally, ghat regions in Pune and Satara districts are also under red alert for the next 16 hours.

Tide Warnings

The high tide reached 4.21 metres at 3:31 PM on Monday and another tide of 3.44 metres is expected around 3:31 AM on Tuesday. A low tide of 1.86 metres was observed at 9:41 PM, with another low tide of 1.33 metres forecast for 9:10 AM Tuesday. These tidal movements combined with ongoing rains have raised concerns about further urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Train Services Affected

Suburban train services on Central and Western Railway lines faced 20 to 30-minute delays during Monday morning rush hours. Several commuters reported being stranded at platforms as schedules were affected due to slow train movements amid flooding on the tracks.

The situation worsened as trains struggled to maintain frequency, impacting office-goers and school students alike.

Metro Disruption on Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Line

Adding to the commuter woes, Mumbai Metro One services on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line were briefly halted in the afternoon. A plastic sheet reportedly flew from a construction site and landed on overhead electric wires near Azad Nagar station, disrupting operations.

“The services are running normally now. Due to heavy winds, a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site flew onto the overhead electrical line near Azad Nagar Metro station,” Mumbai Metro One clarified via X.

Flight Operations Impacted: Airlines Issue Travel Advisories

Airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet issued advisories warning passengers of low visibility, slow road conditions, and waterlogging on various airport routes in Mumbai. IndiGo urged travelers to allow extra time for travel and to check flight statuses via their mobile apps or websites before heading to the airport.

“Heavy rainfall continues across Mumbai, and road conditions remain slow in several parts of the city. Waterlogging and low visibility are being reported on some routes to the airport,” IndiGo said in a statement.

SpiceJet issued a similar notice, asking passengers to stay updated and plan in advance.

Rising Public Concern and Emergency Response

With more rain forecasted and continued alerts in place, local authorities and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are on standby for emergency response. Pumping stations are being monitored, and rescue teams are on alert for possible evacuation needs in flood-prone areas.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors during peak rain hours, and follow official updates from IMD and civic authorities.

