Home > India > Mumbai: Huge number of devotees take part in immersion of Lord Ganesh idols at Girgaon Chowpatty

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 11:54:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Devotees turned up in huge numbers for the Ganpati visarjan ceremony at Girgaon Chowpatty beach in Mumbai on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to Lord Ganpati with prayers to come back again next year.

Ganpati idols of huge sizes are being immersed in water in a vibrant and lively environment. The idols were showered with flower petals and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

The ‘visarjan procession’ for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol had begun in Mumbai on Saturday, marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

A massive crowd of devotees gathered in the ‘visarjan procession’ of the Lord Ganesh idol. The sound of dhol and nagada filled the air as devotees joyfully participated in the procession.

Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, participated in the last day of the grand celebration.

Earlier today, thousands of devotees took to the streets as Lalbaugcha Raja was taken for immersion.

Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, also took part in the ‘visarjan procession’ for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty.

On this occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal performed Ganpati visarjan, the immersion of the idol of Lord Ganesh, at Bhujale Talao at Malad West in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Sharing the visuals on X on Saturday, Piyush Goyal wrote, “Jai Shri Ganesh. Today (September 6), the idol of Lord Shri Ganesh Ji, the destroyer of obstacles, was immersed in Bhujale Talao. I wish that his blessings remain on the entire world and the feeling of brotherhood spreads in the society.”

The Union Minister also participated in a Ganpati visarjan event in Borivali West.

“Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam kuru me deva sarvakaryeshu sarvada // With this same auspicious wish, today (September 6), I participated in the Ganpati Visarjan in Borivali West and prayed to Lord Ganesha ji for happiness for every family member,” Goyal wrote in a social media post.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the Ganpati visarjan at Mumbai’s Girgaon Chowpatty and showered flower petals at the procession.

‘Ganpati Visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, marking a 10-day celebration dedicated to Lord Ganesha. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anant-chaturdashigirgaon-chowpatty-beachlord-ganesh-idolsmaharashtramumbaivisarjan-ceremony

