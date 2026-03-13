‘Raised India–Australia Ties to Highest Level’: Scott Morrison Praises PM Modi, Urges Stronger Quad Leadership

Former Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison on Friday used the platform of the NXT Conclave Day 2 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, to highlight the strengthening of strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific during his tenure.

Reflecting on his time as Australia’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, Morrison said his government worked consistently to deepen key alliances, particularly with Quad partners. He pointed to initiatives such as the AUKUS agreement and the Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement for defence cooperation.

Morrison also noted that Australia secured the first comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN among all nations. However, he emphasised that ties with India witnessed one of the most significant leaps, marking a dramatic expansion in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Scott Morrison Praises PM Modi

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that during his tenure, he worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elevate Australia–India ties to their highest level ever. Speaking about the growing partnership, Morrison noted that both countries found a strong convergence of interests and shared responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

He said that in 2020 the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, committing the two nations to closer cooperation in areas such as defence, intelligence sharing, maritime security, technology and securing critical supply chains. Morrison also highlighted the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement, which allows the defence forces of both countries to work together more seamlessly.

Scott Morrison, PM Modi Highlight Quad Cooperation

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australia and India significantly strengthened cooperation between their security and intelligence agencies during his tenure. He noted that the two countries also expanded naval collaboration, including participation in the Malabar naval exercises alongside Quad partners the United States and Japan.

Morrison added that in 2022, after years of negotiations, the two nations concluded the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), marking a major step forward in their economic partnership.

He further said that the Quad grouping was revived at the leaders’ level during this period, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with leaders of the United States and Japan, working together to ensure that the Indo-Pacific region remains open, stable and sovereign. However, Morrison remarked that while the Quad had a strong beginning, it now requires a reset to further strengthen its role in the region.

Scott Morrison Backs Modi-Led Cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that about a year ago, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sensibly refocused the Quad’s agenda, an approach he welcomed. Morrison noted that the renewed focus included cooperation on critical minerals, an issue he had first raised during the first in-person Quad leaders’ meeting in Washington in 2021.

He added that the agenda also emphasised maritime domain awareness and the development of key infrastructure such as sea cables and ports, while suggesting that space cooperation could also become an important addition.

Morrison further said that this reset should not only occur at the policy level but also be reinforced at the leaders’ level.

Scott Morrison Highlights PM Modi’s Role as Quad

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the only foundational leader still part of the Quad, noting that leadership changes in the United States and particularly in Japan present an opportunity to refocus the grouping’s efforts at the leaders’ level.

He said the Quad should increase the pace of engagement, hold more frequent meetings, and allow for greater unscripted dialogue among leaders to review priorities and address key regional challenges.

Morrison added that discussions should also cover China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean and developments in India’s neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, while also highlighting the situation in Myanmar. He expressed hope that the next Quad meeting, ideally in India, would be scheduled soon and help bring a stronger Indo-focused approach to the group’s Indo-Pacific dialogue.

