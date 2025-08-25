‘Naidu Is The Mastermind’: YSRCP Leader B Karunakar Reddy Accuses Andhra Pradesh CM Of Conspiring To Surrender TTD Property To Oberoi Hotels

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is currently in the headlines after the allegations made by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Mr. Reddy alleged that the Andhra Pradesh CM is conspiring to hand over the TTD property to Oberoi Hotels. Mr. Reddy said that the 20 acres of prime land owned by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirupati was valued at Rs 1,500 crore. The YSRCP leader said that land was exchanged for low-value rural land, that resulted in the alleged loss of Rs 1,000 crore.

Mr Reddy told the reporters, “Naidu is the mastermind behind a conspiracy to surrender valuable TTD property to Oberoi Hotels under the guise of a land exchange”, as reported in the PTI.

The origins of the allotment of TTD property to Oberoi Hotels dispute

The dispute related to the allotment of TTD property to Oberoi Hotels dates back to November 24, 2021. The previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh had allotted a 20-acre plot at Alipiri to the Oberoi Group for a luxury Mumtaz Hotel project. Hindu groups and devotees who considered the land sacred strongly protested against this decision. The objections increased due to the project’s proximity to the sacred Alipiri Srivari Padalu area, and this led to widespread protests. In February 2025, sadhus and temple priests launched a hunger strike. They demanded immediate cancellation of the resort project.

In March 2025, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that no Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) land will be used for privatisation. The Oberoi Group received 38 acres of alternative land in Peruru village, Tirupati rural mandal. The hotel project was planned on a 35.32-acre site and was set to include a 100-room, five-star luxury resort under the ‘Trident’ brand, with an estimated investment of Rs 250 crore.

