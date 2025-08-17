LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects

Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects

Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will leave for New Delhi tonight to take up crucial issues concerning the state with the Union Government. During his visit on Monday, the Minister is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings with several Union Ministers to expedite pending projects and seek support for new initiatives.

Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 17, 2025 19:42:00 IST

Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will leave for New Delhi tonight to take up crucial issues concerning the state with the Union Government. During his visit on Monday, the Minister is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings with several Union Ministers to expedite pending projects and seek support for new initiatives.

According to sources, Minister Lokesh will focus on securing quicker approvals from the Centre for infrastructure, industrial, and education-related projects. Since the coalition government came to power in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh has been actively engaging with the Central leadership and is credited with ensuring progress on several stalled proposals.

Officials say that Lokesh is determined to place Andhra Pradesh on par with the most developed states in the country, particularly in the fields of information technology, higher education, infrastructure, and industrial growth.

During his Delhi tour, Lokesh is expected to meet Union Railway, IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to express gratitude for sanctioning a Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit for the state. The project is being seen as a major milestone for Andhra Pradesh’s technological and industrial development.

He will also hold discussions with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on pending national highway works and with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on fuel infrastructure. Meetings are also lined up with Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Each meeting will be accompanied by detailed proposals from the state government, covering a wide spectrum of sectors including logistics, international trade, port connectivity, industrial corridors, and foreign investments.

Nara Lokesh has emerged as one of the key faces of the Andhra Pradesh government’s outreach to New Delhi. His frequent engagements with the Union Cabinet are seen as part of a strategy to keep the state’s demands on the Centre’s priority list.

With this visit, expectations are high that several crucial projects will gain momentum and new opportunities will open up for Andhra Pradesh’s growth.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy’s ‘Future City’ Has No Future, Says KTR: BRS Working President Alleges Betrayal Of Farmers And Misuse Of Pharma City Land

Tags: nara lo

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects
Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects
Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects
Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?