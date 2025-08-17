Nara Lokesh To Leave For Delhi Tonight: Meetings Scheduled With Key Union Ministers On Pending AP Projects

Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will leave for New Delhi tonight to take up crucial issues concerning the state with the Union Government. During his visit on Monday, the Minister is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings with several Union Ministers to expedite pending projects and seek support for new initiatives.

According to sources, Minister Lokesh will focus on securing quicker approvals from the Centre for infrastructure, industrial, and education-related projects. Since the coalition government came to power in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh has been actively engaging with the Central leadership and is credited with ensuring progress on several stalled proposals.

Officials say that Lokesh is determined to place Andhra Pradesh on par with the most developed states in the country, particularly in the fields of information technology, higher education, infrastructure, and industrial growth.

During his Delhi tour, Lokesh is expected to meet Union Railway, IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to express gratitude for sanctioning a Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit for the state. The project is being seen as a major milestone for Andhra Pradesh’s technological and industrial development.

He will also hold discussions with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on pending national highway works and with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on fuel infrastructure. Meetings are also lined up with Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Each meeting will be accompanied by detailed proposals from the state government, covering a wide spectrum of sectors including logistics, international trade, port connectivity, industrial corridors, and foreign investments.

Nara Lokesh has emerged as one of the key faces of the Andhra Pradesh government’s outreach to New Delhi. His frequent engagements with the Union Cabinet are seen as part of a strategy to keep the state’s demands on the Centre’s priority list.

With this visit, expectations are high that several crucial projects will gain momentum and new opportunities will open up for Andhra Pradesh’s growth.

