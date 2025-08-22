LIVE TV
Home > India > Narendra Modi In Gaya Ji: PM Launch Development Project Worth Rs 13,000 crore In Bihar, See The List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gaya, Bihar, on Friday to launch development projects worth about Rs 13,000 crore. The projects which will be launched by PM Modi are related to connectivity, healthcare, power supply, and urban development.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: August 22, 2025 13:43:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched several development projects worth about Rs 13,000 crore in Gaya Ji, Bihar. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a public gathering here and held a roadshow. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi and other senior leaders are also present at the event.

List of Projects PM Modi Inaugurated Today

  1. PM Modi flagged off two trains, the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi.
  2. He inaugurated the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma to give a boost to tourism and religious travel across key Buddhist sites in the region.
  3. The PM laid foundation stone of several urban infrastructure, including the STP and Sewerage Network at Daudnagar in Aurangabad, and Jehanabad. Also, STP and interception and diversion works at Barahiya in Lakhisarai, and Jamui.
  4. Under AMRUT 2.0, he laid the foundation stone of Water Supply Projects at Aurangabad, Bodhgaya and Jehanabad.
  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria bridge project on NH-31. An 8.15 km long marvel that includes a 1.86 km long, 6-lane bridge over the Ganga River.
  6. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement.
  7. Strengthening the power sector infrastructure in Bihar, the Prime Minister inaugurated Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660×1 MW) worth around Rs 6,880 crore.
  8. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur.

ALSO READ: Barefoot, Unbothered, Viral: Mumbai Man Dances In Flooded Street, Masters ‘Aura Farming’ Trend

Tags: Modi in Biharnarendra modi

