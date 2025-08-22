LIVE TV
Home > India > Barefoot, Unbothered, Viral: Mumbai Man Dances In Flooded Street, Masters 'Aura Farming' Trend

Barefoot, Unbothered, Viral: Mumbai Man Dances In Flooded Street, Masters ‘Aura Farming’ Trend

A Mumbai man went viral after performing the trending ‘Aura Farming’ dance barefoot on a flooded road amid heavy rains. The video, with 26M views, left netizens amused praising his carefree spirit while also highlighting the city’s poor civic conditions.

A Mumbai man’s viral ‘Aura Farming’ dance on a waterlogged road. (Photo: X/@Madan_Chikna)
A Mumbai man’s viral ‘Aura Farming’ dance on a waterlogged road. (Photo: X/@Madan_Chikna)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: August 22, 2025 11:47:09 IST

Mumbai might be struggling through torrential monsoon rains and water-logged roads, but one individual has been able to bring smiles to millions even amidst mayhem. A clip of a Mumbai man dancing the viral “Aura Farming” in the middle of a water-logged road has captured social media, garnering almost 26 million views in a matter of days.

The video clip, which is now highly circulated, features the man standing barefoot on a median strip while rain pours down. With no hesitation, he proceeds to dance the steps of the popular Aura Farming despite the somber atmosphere. 

He completes his dance while people look on, and finally, he dives in with gusto into the moderately flowing stream of rain water and rides away on a floating cardboard piece to the cheers and laughter of others.

For many viewing online, the man’s performance was more than a dance; it was a representation of Mumbai’s resilience and humor, “Aura farming last boss,” quipped one user. Another said, “After giving a tax of 28 percent, this is the facility they give,” which illustrates the poor state of civic conditions. A third user said, “damn, Indians really know how to stay happy regardless.”

What Is ‘Aura Farming’?

The phrase Aura Farming has become part of Gen Alpha’s internet lingo in a very short time. Aura is colloquially used to describe one’s “cool factor” a confidence, charisma, or energy vibe. Farming is derived from the gaming world, where one accumulates points or resources. Together, aura farming refers to accumulating “cool points” by performing something effortlessly cool.

The craze started after the viral video of Rayyan Arkan Dikha, an 11-year-old Indonesian boy. He dances nonchalantly on the bow of a long boat with sunglasses on, having carefree swagger. His moves and relaxed look charmed millions and earned him the label of being the “ultimate aura farmer.”

The idea is simple: look cool and confident; act like you are completely unstressed regardless if you are doing something underhanded or incredible. That is why the usual act of the guy from Mumbai, performed in the rain with the chaos of the city behind him, is so resonant. It was not just copying dance steps it was dancing with that infectious spirit.

Not the First Time in Mumbai

This is not the first time Aura Farming has ruffled feathers in the city. Weeks ago, a 24-year-old girl, Nazmeen Sulde, was booked by Navi Mumbai Police after sharing a video of her performing the dance on the bonnet of a speeding Mercedes-Benz. The video was shot by her boyfriend and gave rise to FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act, as police raised concerns over the safety issues.

From Internet Phenomenon to Cultural Moment

What originated as a light-hearted video in Indonesia has now become a worldwide phenomenon. Even stars like Steve Aoki and Wiz Khalifa have replicated the steps, and even the Mumbai Police got in on the action with a cheeky reel titled: “Farming aura since 1935.”

But maybe no one has personified it quite as the anonymous Mumbai man barefoot in a deluge, yet still dancing with charm, wit, and unconcerned poise. For a rain-stricken city, his wild performance has been a reminder: occasionally, the best way to get through adversity is with a dash of rhythm, a dash of laughter, and plenty of aura.

