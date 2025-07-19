BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming

BTS members Jungkook and V have once again hooked fans with their effortless charm, bringing a small-town Indonesian tradition to a global stage. During a surprise Instagram Live on Wednesday, July 16, the duo surprised viewers by perfectly recreating the now-viral “aura farming” dance, a trend that has swept the internet with its unique, calm confidence. The clip left ARMY’s in splits and replaying the adorable clip on loop.

BTS’s Jungkook And V’s Groove To ‘Aura Farming’ Dance

During the short live stream from a car in Los Angeles, the two artists, affectionately known as TaeKook, were seen grooving to music. Without a word, they mimicked the signature rhythmic hand motions made famous by 11-year-old Rayyan Arkan Dhika. The duo’s dance coupled with their infectious laughter and effortless charm, instantly lit up social media with fans gagging over their unchanged bromance despite their time apart from during their military service period.

Jungkook and Taehyung doing the viral ‘Aura Farming’ tiktok challenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/VgGmg7hSbc — 정국 (@archivekukk) July 16, 2025







TAEKOOK DOING THE AURA FARMING TIKTOK CHALLENGE TOGETHER 😭 pic.twitter.com/bgPppu8SIe — kasy (@koovarbie) July 16, 2025







The Aura Farming Trend

The “aura farming” phenomenon originated from a video of young Rayyan, who was dubbed the “ultimate aura farmer” for his cool-headed dance step on a speeding canoe during Indonesia’s traditional Pacu Jalur boat race. His calm demeanor, while performing a demanding cultural role, created a mesmerizing contrast that captured the attention of millions.

Jungkook and Taehyung doing the Indonesian kids “Aura Farming” dance got me crying 😭

Global idols turned meme masters—they’re not farming aura, they’re farming chaos! 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/t0ad5BW4Xo — JUNGKOOK’S WORLD BY JEONKAYZ (@JeonKayz) July 17, 2025







The official account of Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism on Instagram @/wonderfulimdonesia shared the viral Indonesian aura farming dance clip from Taehyung and Jungkook’s instagram live “@/thv and @/mnijungkook = aura legends 💥” pic.twitter.com/mcuqWbUhej — About Jungkook (@AboutMusicJK) July 17, 2025







The eight-minute surprise IG live by Jungook and V drew global attention and became a hot topic online. BTS’ The Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism reposted the video on its official social media handle to recognize the huge influence of the duo in showcasing Indonesian culture to a global audience. Further, the trend’s original creator, Rayyan, has also been recognized for his fame, being named a Tourism Ambassador for his home province and receiving a government scholarship.

BTS’ Recent Whereabouts

On the professional front, BTS members are currently united in Los Angeles to work on their album for their 2026 Spring Comeback announced on July 1. The group also released their first live album, ‘Permission To Dance On Stage-Live’ , on July 18.

Also Read: BTS Just Dropped Their First Album in 3 Years, ‘Permission To Dance On Stage- Live’, The Tracklist Will Blow Your Mind