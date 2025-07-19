LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama
Live TV
TRENDING |
East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama East Hollywood Odesa attack India-US Trade Deal Talks Fukushima nuclear disaster Dark Web Germany vs France Barack Obama
Home > Entertainment > BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming

BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming

BTS’ Jungkook and V sent the internet into a frenzy with their playful take on the viral ‘Aura Farming’ dance during a surprise IG Live. The duo’s charming recreation boosted the global appeal of the Indonesian trend and highlighted their unbreakable bond post-military service.

BTS’ Jungkook and V Take On The Viral ‘Aura Farming’ Dance During A Surprise IG Live. (Image credit- X)
BTS’ Jungkook and V Take On The Viral ‘Aura Farming’ Dance During A Surprise IG Live. (Image credit- X)

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 17:14:17 IST

BTS members Jungkook and V have once again hooked fans with their effortless charm, bringing a small-town Indonesian tradition to a global stage. During a surprise Instagram Live on Wednesday, July 16, the duo surprised viewers by perfectly recreating the now-viral “aura farming” dance, a trend that has swept the internet with its unique, calm confidence. The clip left ARMY’s in splits and replaying the adorable clip on loop.

BTS’s Jungkook And V’s Groove To ‘Aura Farming’ Dance

During the short live stream from a car in Los Angeles, the two artists, affectionately known as TaeKook, were seen grooving to music. Without a word, they mimicked the signature rhythmic hand motions made famous by 11-year-old Rayyan Arkan Dhika. The duo’s dance coupled with their infectious laughter and effortless charm, instantly lit up social media with fans gagging over their unchanged bromance despite their time apart from during their military service period.





The Aura Farming Trend

The “aura farming” phenomenon originated from a video of young Rayyan, who was dubbed the “ultimate aura farmer” for his cool-headed dance step on  a speeding canoe during Indonesia’s traditional Pacu Jalur boat race. His calm  demeanor, while performing a demanding cultural role, created a mesmerizing contrast that captured the attention of millions.





The eight-minute surprise IG live by Jungook and V drew global attention and became a hot topic online. BTS’ The Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism reposted the video on its official social media handle to recognize the huge influence of the duo in showcasing Indonesian culture to a global audience. Further, the trend’s original creator, Rayyan, has also been recognized for his fame, being named a Tourism Ambassador for his home province and receiving a government scholarship.

BTS’ Recent Whereabouts

On the professional front, BTS members are currently united in Los Angeles to work on their album for their 2026 Spring Comeback announced on July 1. The group also released their first live album, ‘Permission To Dance On Stage-Live’ , on July 18. 

Also Read: BTS Just Dropped Their First Album in 3 Years, ‘Permission To Dance On Stage- Live’, The Tracklist Will Blow Your Mind

Tags: Aura farming trendbtsjungkookv

More News

BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming
Fahadh Faasil’s ₹10 Lakh Keypad Phone Goes Viral: What’s So Special About This Vertu Model?
Watch: John Cena Dodges Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam Challenge, Gets Ambush Attack
Bus Crash Near Shiraz City in Iran Kills At least 15, Leaves 27 Injured
Is Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh A Lesbian? Hollywood Star Upset Over Daughter Moving In With New Rumoured Lover, Claims Report
India Would Have Won the Lord’s Test Under Virat Kohli’s Captaincy: Steve Harmison
Vehicle Crashes into Crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, Injuring Over 20
Saiyaara Day 1 Box Office Report: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film Shines with ₹20 Crore Opening
Watch: John Cena’s Shocking Post-Smackdown Moment Caught On Camera
Jailed Americans Freed in Venezuela-El Salvador Migrants Swap Deal
BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming
BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming
BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming
BTS’ Jungkook And V Are The New ‘Aura’ Boys, The Duo’s ‘Aura Farming’ Dance Got ARMYs Screaming

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?