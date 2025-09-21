LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
11 Big Takeaway asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul 11 Big Takeaway asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul 11 Big Takeaway asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul 11 Big Takeaway asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
11 Big Takeaway asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul 11 Big Takeaway asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul 11 Big Takeaway asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul 11 Big Takeaway asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms

Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms

Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 18:19:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to the nation on the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday stated that Navratri would usher in a “new dawn” for the country.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal further stated that the benefits of the GST reforms would be passed on from the traders to the consumers.

“The Navratri starting from tomorrow is bringing a new dawn for India. The credit for this goes to Prime Minister Modi. Such a major tax reform in GST has happened for the first time. More than 400 items have been reduced from 12% and 18% to 5%… This will make things cheaper… I assure Prime Minister Modi that the country’s traders will pass on every benefit to the consumers…” Khandelwal told ANI.

PM, during his address to the nation this evening linked the GST reforms to the government’s broader reform agenda .PM also lauded India’s socio-economic progress, announcing that 25 crore people have overcome poverty in the last eleven years, giving rise to a dynamic “neo-middle class”.

He described this neo-middle class as a powerful force driving India’s development story. “In the last 11 years, 25 crore people in the country have defeated poverty. Having emerged from poverty, a large group of 25 crore people, known as the neo-middle class, is playing a significant role in the country today. This neo-middle class has its own aspirations and dreams,” the Prime Minister said.

“This year, the government presented a gift by making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free and naturally, when income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh is granted, the lives of the middle class undergo a profound transformation, bringing about so much simplicity and convenience…Now, the poor, the neo-middle class, and the middle class are receiving a double bonanza. With the reduction in GST, it will be easier for the citizens of the country to fulfil their dreams…,” he said.

Calling reforms a “continuous process,” Modi said the latest GST changes were crafted to meet the country’s “current needs and future dreams.”

“Reform is a continuous process. As times change and the country’s needs change, next-generation reforms are equally necessary. These new GST reforms are being implemented, keeping in mind the country’s current needs and future dreams…”

PM Modi said the new reforms would usher in a countrywide “GST Bachat Utsav,” benefiting poor, middle-class, farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.As PM’s address came a day ahead of Navratri, he extended my best wishes and said, “From tomorrow, the festival of Navratri is starting. I extend my best wishes to you. From the first day of Navratri, the country is taking an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, Next-Generation GST reforms will come into effect with sunrise.”

The reform in the Goods and Services Tax structure was approved during the 56th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month is set to come into effect from September 22. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: gst-bachat-utsavgst-reformsnarendra modinavratrineo-middle-classnew-dawnpraveen-khandelwal

RELATED News

PM Modi Addresses Nation: 11 BIG Takeaways From His Speech
22-Year-Old Quits Rs 60,000 Job For Health: Video Goes Viral, Netizens React!
Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy defends Temple service fee hike, calls BJP 'fake Dharmarakshak'
'Namo Yuva Run' aims to create fit, prosperous, developed India: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
What Will PM Modi Announce At 5 PM Today? A Look Back At His Four Landmark Addresses

LATEST NEWS

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan becomes new president of Directors Guild of America
Patanjali Foods slashes MRPs across product categories to pass on GST benefits to consumers
Google Gemini Nano Banana: How To Generate Retro Saree AI Images With Global Tourist Spots
China Para Badminton International 2025: Pramod Bhagat wins gold, silver; Sukant Kadam clinches 2 silver, Krishna Nagar shines
Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms
Massive gathering expected in Phoenix for Charlie Kirk memorial
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Makes Big Statement, Reveals AI Will Replace People In These Professions, They Are…
Yadav community members demand change in Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' movie title, organise protest in Gurugram
Zubeen Garg demise: Thousands of fans gather at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to catch last glimpse of Assam's music icon
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Mohammad Azharuddin’s Comments Stir Controversy Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match
Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms
Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms
Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms
Navratri will usher in "new dawn" to country: BJP' Praveen Khandelwal appalauds PM Modi's address on GST reforms

QUICK LINKS