Home > India > NDA Picks CP Radhakrishnan As VP Nominee, Who Will INDIA Bloc Pick? Meeting Today

NDA Picks CP Radhakrishnan As VP Nominee, Who Will INDIA Bloc Pick? Meeting Today

The NDA named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for September 9. The Opposition’s INDIA bloc will meet today to decide on a joint “non-political” nominee for the second-highest constitutional post.

VP Nominee
VP Nominee

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 18, 2025 09:31:12 IST

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election. The BJP-led coalition made the announcement on Sunday after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board. BJP president J P Nadda said the NDA would reach out to opposition parties to seek consensus.

Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, is expected to gather wide support. The election was necessitated after the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month. The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, and nominations close on August 21.

INDIA Bloc Plans Key Meeting

The Opposition’s INDIA bloc is expected to hold discussions on its Vice-Presidential candidate on Monday morning. According to sources, the meeting will take place at 10.15 am at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. If consensus is achieved, the bloc may announce its nominee today. 

Congress-led INDIA bloc partners earlier said they will field a non-political candidate for the Vice-Presidential election. Reports suggest that a non-Congress nominee may help avoid rifts with key partners. In the previous election, the Opposition fielded Margaret Alva, a former Congress minister, against NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar. The move created divisions, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not support Alva. To avoid a repeat, Congress leaders are emphasizing that the nominee must represent the alliance as a whole. Parties like AAP, TMC, BRS, and BJD may extend support if a consensus emerges on a neutral candidate.

Will There Be a Contest?

The INDIA bloc’s decision on its nominee will decide if the election becomes a fierce battle between the ruling party and the opposition. The BJP hopes that Radhakrishnan’s Tamil Nadu background may elicit support from regional parties, including the ruling DMK in the state. However, it remains to be seen whether opposition parties will support the NDA’s nominee or field their own. BJP president J P Nadda said, “The NDA will speak to opposition parties to reach a consensus for the Vice-Presidential election.” The coming days will determine if both blocs can avoid a contest.

