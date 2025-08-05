LIVE TV
Home > India > New Book Chronicles Abrogation of Article 370 and Vision for Jammu and Kashmir’s Future

New Book Chronicles Abrogation of Article 370 and Vision for Jammu and Kashmir’s Future

370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for J&K, published by Penguin Random House India and authored by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, offers a detailed account of Article 370’s abrogation. It explores the Modi government’s strategy, historical context, and the transformation of Jammu & Kashmir.

370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for J&K, published by Penguin Random House India (Image Credit - X)
370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for J&K, published by Penguin Random House India (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 5, 2025 19:41:00 IST

Penguin Random House India has announced the release of 370: Undoing the Unjust, A New Future for J&K, authored by BlueKraft Digital Foundation. This comprehensive new title, published under the Penguin Enterprise imprint, provides a detailed insider account of the abrogation of Article 370, one of India’s most significant Constitutional decisions. The book sheds light on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government strategically planned and executed the move in August 2019, which marked a transformative shift in Jammu and Kashmir’s political and developmental future.


Inside Modi Government’s Bold Constitutional Move

The book dives deep into the origins of Article 370, tracing its roots to decisions made during India’s independence. It highlights how political hesitation and compromises shaped the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and how those choices impacted the region socially, economically, and politically for decades. The authors reveal never-before-seen historical documents that offer a fresh perspective on Kashmir’s accession to India and the circumstances that led to the creation of Article 370. Through meticulous research and rich historical context, the book provides new clarity on a complex chapter in Indian history.

From Policy to People: Execution and Public Engagement

370: Undoing the Unjust also focuses on the legal, constitutional, and security dimensions of revoking Article 370. Importantly, the book highlights Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on public consensus, quoting him: “There was complete clarity in my mind that taking the public in Jammu and Kashmir into confidence was absolutely essential for the execution of the decision.” This aspect sets the narrative apart, revealing the human and strategic sides of the government’s approach.

A Must-Read for Policy and History Enthusiasts

With forward-thinking commentary and praise from leaders like Dr. S. Jaishankar, the book stands as a vital resource for understanding how one decision altered the course of India’s constitutional and national integration journey.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Satya Pal Malik’s Path to Raj Bhavan: How a Grassroots Politician Became Jammu and Kashmir’s Last Governor

